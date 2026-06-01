The Italian leads home an Aprilia 1-2 as the podium fight between Bagnaia and Ogura goes to the wire in a memorable Italian Grand Prix.

An Italian, in Italy, on Italian machinery, winning at Mugello. The best day of Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP career so far? Hell yeah. That’s what dreams are made of for the World Championship leader as the #72 delivered a faultless performance to send the record-breaking crowd into overdrive.

And the day got better for Aprilia Racing as Jorge Martin earned the Italian marque a 1-2, while Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) held off a late Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) attack to return to the Italian GP podium to serve up some more delight for the famous Italian faithful.

THE OPENING EXCHANGES: PECCO POUNCES

From pole, Bezzecchi got away well, and so too did his teammate Martin, with the latter picking up the P1 baton at the opening corner as Sprint winner Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) ran deep into Turn 1. That saw the Spaniard go from P3 to P17.

It didn’t take long for Bezzecchi to grab the lead though. The Italian moved through on Martin at Turn 4, while another home hero was on the move in the form of Bagnaia. The Italian was up to P3 on the opening lap, and that became P2 when Martin ran slightly wide at Turn 1 at the beginning of the second lap.

A lap later, into San Donato again, Pecco then led the Italian Grand Prix. The three-time Mugello winner demoted compatriot and title race leader Bezzecchi to second place. Martin was P3, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) was fending off the challenge of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in the battle for P4, with Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Ogura lurking in P6 and P7.

At the end of Lap 7, Pecco was being shadowed by Bezzecchi, with Martin lapping just over a second behind the Italian duo. In turn, Martin was two seconds ahead of a barnstorming battle between Marquez, Acosta, and Aldeguer.

Acosta made a classy move underneath Marquez at Scarperia, but slipstream wasn’t in the #37’s favour as both Ducatis got the better of the KTM into the fast and furious braking zone of Turn 1. The scrapping meant the chasers were now nearly three seconds adrift of the podium; bad news for top three hopes, but good news for Sprint podium finisher Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team). The Italian was P8, and by Lap 10, latched onto the back of the Marquez, Acosta, Aldeguer, and Ogura group.

BEZ STRIKES

As we clocked through half race distance, Martin began to reel in the top two. The margin decreased from 1.1s to 0.7s, so was this the #89 beginning to apply some pressure? And speaking of, Bezzecchi began to mount pressure on Pecco – so much so that a move for the lead came at Turn 1 with 10 laps to go, and it was a pass that stuck.

Could Pecco respond? Well, straight off the bat, a 0.9s gap opened up between the two. Bezzecchi had pulled the pin here, and now, the second factory Aprilia began to swarm all over the rear wheel of Pecco. And sure enough, on Lap 16, Martin carved his way through on the Ducati star to demote Pecco to P3.

The gap between the top two in the championship was 1.4s, so if Martin had anything left in the tank, it was time to use it. Further back, Acosta and Marquez were still going at it, while Ogura and Di Giannantonio enjoyed front row seats.

OGURA BEGINS PODIUM ATTACK, BEZ CRUISES HOME

Pecco’s pace was a slight concern with six laps left. Was the Italian’s podium under threat? Potentially. Especially when Acosta, and then an aggressive Ogura, followed by Diggia, shoved Marquez to P7. Pecco’s advantage over Acosta and Ogura was 2.9s with five laps to go, with the double MotoGP World Champion consistently half a second slower per lap.

With four laps to go, contact. Ogura blasted past Acosta on the run into Turn 1, and having gone slightly wide, Acosta sniffed a chance to bite back. Two into one doesn’t go though, and with Ogura coming back onto the line, and Acosta coming up the inside, the Japanese and Spaniard clashed again. Neither crashed, but it was a bit of bumping and barging that cost Acosta crucial time. And soon, Diggia demoted the KTM star to P6.

Two to go. Bezzecchi was well on his way to a dream home Grand Prix victory, as Pecco led Ogura by a smidgen over a second. Could the #63 hold on? Ogura was 0.7s behind at the start of the final lap, and while the top two positions were set barring any errors or late drama, P3 wasn’t done.

By Turn 10, the gap was 0.4s. By Turn 11, the gap was nothing. Turn 12 came and went, and so did the Biondetti chicane. Now, Turn 14. Bucine. And Ogura pounced. But Pecco said, ‘Not today, Ai’. Quick thinking saw the Italian dive back through on the cutback and, by a very slender 0.034s, won the drag race to the chequered flag. What a finish in the fight for P3.

Not having to worry about that though were Bezzecchi and Aprilia. A sensational Sunday ride at home saw the Italian win at Mugello in MotoGP. Dreamy. And for Aprilia, a 1-2 at their home Grand Prix thanks to Martin’s superb ride to P2.

YOUR MUGELLO POINT SCORERS

Ogura was close to a second Sunday podium of the season, but P4 from P13 on the grid signals another classy comeback from the Japanese rider. Di Giannantonio loses ground in the championship with a P5, but after a sluggish start, the Italian will settle for that.

Acosta couldn’t have done any more to try and cling onto a top five, it was P6 at the flag for the Spaniard, with Marquez’s P7 an impressive one upon his return from his crucial right shoulder surgery. More to come, as we know, from the reigning World Champion.

Fernandez will rue his Turn 1 mistake which cost the #25 a shot at finishing – at least – on the podium, but from P17 on Lap 1 to P8 on the results sheet, it’s a comeback to be pleased about. Aldeguer slipped to P9, with Diogo Moreira (Pro Honda LCR) rounding out the top 10 to earn back-to-back top 10s following his Barcelona P9.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol), teammate Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), and Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) capped off the point scorers in Italy.

A Sunday where dreams came true. Bezzecchi marches to a 17-point lead in the title race over teammate Martin, with a date in Hungary arriving swiftly.

MotoGP Italian GP results!

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