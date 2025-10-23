China demonstrated their dominance at the World Junior Championships 2025 by adding three Individual titles to the Team crown they had won earlier at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, India.

After beating Team event – Suhandinata Cup – holders Indonesia the previous weekend, the Chinese double down in the Individual events to secure the titles in the Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, and Men’s Doubles.

Unheralded Tan Ke Xuan-Wei Yue Yue started the day rolling when they coasted past Malaysian pair Low Zi Yu Low-Noraqilah Maisarah, who was seeded third, 15-13, 19-17 for the Women’s Doubles title.

China then added the second crown through Liu Yang Ming Yu in the Men’s Singles, who reached past his third seed to outplay top top-ranked Indonesian Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah 15-10, 15-11 in the final.

The win for Ming Yu made up for his defeat to Moh. Zaki in the final of the Asian Junior Championships, which was held in Indonesia in July.

Chen Jun Ting-Liu Jun Rong then gave China their third gold medal through the Men’s Doubles when they beat Cho Hyeong-woo-Lee Hyeong-woo from South Korea, 16-14, 15-12.

However, South Korea still managed to reel in the Mixed Doubles title in India when Lee Hyeong-woo-Cheon Hye-in overcame Chinese Taipei’s Hung Bing-Fu-Chou Yun-An 15-9, 11-15, 15-10.

The other title that slipped China’s grasp was in the Women’s Singles.

Anyapat Phichitpreechasak from Thailand emerged victorious when she denied homesters Tanvi Sharma 15-7, 15-12 in the final.

WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS 2025

– INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

RESULTS



ALL FINALS

MIXED DOUBLES: Lee Hyeong-woo-Cheon Hye-in (KOR) bt Hung Bing-Fu-Chou Yun-An (TPE) 15-9, 11-15, 15-10

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Tan Ke Xuan/We-Yue Yue (CHN) bt Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah (MAS) 15-13, 19-17

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Anyapat Phichitpreechasak (THA) bt Tanvi Sharma (IND) 15-7, 15-12

MEN’S SINGLES: Liu Yang Ming Yu (CHN) bt Moh Zaki Ubaidillah (IDN) 15-10, 15-11

MEN’S DOUBLES: Chen Jun Ting-Liu Jun Rong (CHN) bt Cho Hyeong-woo-Lee Hyeong-woo (KOR) 16-14, 15-12

Like this: Like Loading...