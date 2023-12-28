The former Subway Olyroos’ captain had to wait over seven years for a chance at senior international football, four months on however, the defender is now setting his sights toward a debut AFC Asian Cup campaign in Qatar.

Cameron Burgess enters Graham Arnold’s AFC Asian Cup 2023™ having previously made three appearances for Australia, all in 2023, after making his debut against Mexico on September 9th.

Having captained the nation’s under-23s back in 2016, the 27-year-old never lost hope in his dream to one day represent the Subway Socceroos, as he explained during his first international camp, in the United States.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/cameron-burgess-socceroos-debut-asian-cup-four-months

