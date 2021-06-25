Cambodia will take on Guam while Indonesia will entertain Chinese Taipei in the playoff matches for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The two-leg playoffs will be played on 7 September 2021 and 12 October 2021 with the winners to advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 final round qualifiers.

They will join 22 other teams who confirmed their places following the conclusion of the second round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

With 13 places for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup already taken up, 11 spots will be at stake in the final round of the qualifiers.

