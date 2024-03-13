The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the home of motorsport legends for a highly anticipated Round 4, following last year’s dramatic battle.

Championship leader, Nick Cassidy, aims to extend his lead after securing second place last year alongside teammate Mitch Evans, the 2023 São Paulo race winner.

The Saturday race will be available to watch worldwide, with ticketholders enjoying a new-and-improved Allianz Fan Village featuring live performances from renowned DJs: Bruno Martini and Ryan Arnold.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend with Round 4 of Season 10 for the São Paulo E-Prix on 16 March.

After a thrilling debut last year, Formula E is back in Brazil – home of legends Senna, Piquet, and Fittipaldi – for the next chapter in the battle for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship before a passionate motorsport fanbase.

Last year, the São Paulo E-Prix delivered some of the most exciting racing of the championship. The Anhembi Sambadrome circuit saw 114 overtakes and 11 lead changes, with a nail-biting finish that had the top three drivers cross the line just 0.5 seconds apart – one of the closest in Formula E history.

Last year’s event was a milestone in particular for Jaguar TCS Racing, with Mitch Evans leading Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy and teammate Sam Bird to a powertrain podium sweep. With Cassidy now part of the Jaguar TCS Racing team, he currently leads the Drivers’ FIA World Championship, with the British-born outfit also sitting at the top of the Teams’ table. The team will be aiming to build on their strong start and replicate last year’s success in Brazil.

James Barclay, Team Principal, Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E Team said:

“We’re in a really positive position to have two world-class drivers in the team. We wanted a driver pairing that would give us a chance at scoring maximum points on any given weekend – and that’s clear in Formula E – the level is so high that you have to have two drivers at a comparative level to really put yourself in a strong position to win the World Championship, and that is the fundamental goal that everyone in the team, including the drivers, is working towards.”

The Jaguar team seem to be on top form, but with three different winners in the first three races of Season 10, the question on everyone’s mind is: Will a new victor come out on top?

For Lucas Di Grassi, this race holds special significance: The Brazilian driver will be eager to perform well in front of his home crowd and add to his impressive record of a podium in every season of Formula E so far. Similarly, Sergio Sette Camara will be looking to make an impact, hoping to secure a strong result in front of his compatriots.

Meanwhile, Sébastien Buemi has his sights set on beating the total wins record in Formula E. The Swiss driver has been a dominant force in the championship since its inception and will be aiming to add another win to his overall tally.

2023 FIA World Champion Jake Dennis comes into the race off the back of a win and a fastest lap in Diriyah and will be looking to continue this strong form, while Tag Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein has been a model of consistency, scoring points in 14 consecutive races, a record only three drivers have ever surpassed.

The 2024 São Paulo E-Prix starts at 14:00 local time on Saturday 16 March.

THE STREETS OF SÃO PAULO: WHERE SPEED MEETS SAMBA

Sitting just outside the centre of Brazil’s largest city, the stage for Formula E’s encore appearance in Brazil promises a thrilling showcase of skill and speed. The 11 turns of the 2.933km circuit sees three long, fast straights knitted together by technical chicanes and tight right-handers, allowing overtakes-a-plenty as well as a true demonstration of the GEN3’s pace potential.

The clockwise layout remains unchanged from last year, with the ATTACK MODE activation zone sitting on the outside of Turn 3. Fans can expect overtaking, ample slipstreaming, and critical energy management.

A RACE TO THE TOP: THE SEASON SO FAR

The second season of the GEN3 era kicked off with three rounds across Mexico City and a Diriyah double-header in Saudi Arabia. The competition has been fierce, with each of the first three rounds producing a different race winner. Seven drivers have graced the podium, and eight different teams are represented in the top 10 of the Drivers’ standings.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gears up for its fourth round, the current driver standings are as follows: Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing leads the pack, followed closest by round 1 race winner Pascal Wehrlein of Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Jean-Éric Vergne of DS Penske Formula E Team sits in third, with last year’s defending champion Jake Dennis of Andretti Formula E Team and Mitch Evans, Cassidy’s teammate at Jaguar TCS Racing, rounding out the top five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Maximilian Gunther of Maserati MSG Racing and Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns currently sit sixth and seventh, with Frijns’ teammate Sébastien Buemi, Oliver Rowlands of Nissan Formula E Team, and NEOM McLaren Formula E Team’s Jake Hughes tailing closely on equal points to complete the top ten.

THRILLS OF LAST YEAR PROMISE ANOTHER UNPREDICTABLE SÃO PAULO E-PRIX

It was uncharted territory for the 22 world-class drivers on Formula E’s first visit in 2023, as more than 23,000 fans watched multiple lead changes in the first half of the race, before the three podium finishers eventually crossed the line within half a second of each other.

A last-minute move from Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans on his now-teammate Nick Cassidy marked the first win of the year for the team, with a Jaguar powertrain lock-out on the podium as Jaguar’s new 2024 pairing were joined by Evans’ Season 9 teammate Sam Bird before his move to NEOM McLaren for this year.

Chaos in the opening lap also means that a number of drivers will be looking for redemption after a no finish, while the likes of ABT Cupra’s Lucas Di Grassi and Sergio Sette Camara of ERT Formula E Team will be looking to impress in front of a home crowd.

ACCELERATING CHANGE: SUSTAINABILITY AND SOCIAL IMPACT IN SÃO PAULO

In line with Formula E’s commitment to sustainability, the 2024 São Paulo E-Prix event will be powered by sustainably-sourced HVO fuels, with the championship rigorously measuring, reducing, and offsetting all unavoidable emissions by investing in renewable energy production. The use of HVO produces a 90% reduction in carbon emissions compared to regular diesel.

In a bid to educate on reducing plastic waste, all 10 Hydration Stations in the Allianz Fan Village will feature reusable cups.

Beyond the track, the FIA Girls on Track programme will give young girls from São Paulo an introduction to opportunities in motorsport, through partner workshops from Allianz and Hankook. Participants will also have the chance to meet with members of the local National Sporting Authority (ASN), take part in a pit lane walk, watch FP1 live and indulge in the exciting Gaming Arena.

ENTERTAINMENT OFF THE TRACK

In addition to all the action on the track, Formula E fans can get ready for an unforgettable day in the Allianz Fan Village.

Visitors can dive into the excitement of the gaming arena and Bikerama, and grab plenty of photos with local street artists. Food and drinks will be available from a variety of cuisines while the youngest fans will have a blast at the Kid’s Zone with face painting, giant bubbles, and more.

The day also promises live performances throughout, including Samba de Rainha and Fernanda Ferriera with Bruno Martini and DJ Ryan Arnold leading the post-race show.

Tickets are still available for people who don’t want to miss out on the action: https://formulae. eleventickets.com/

Like this: Like Loading...