An extensive upgrade for a successful model: The car with which Audi established the premium compact class in 1996, the A3, is sportier, more comfortable, and more digital than ever, thanks to its more progressive design, significantly extended standard equipment, and new materials and offers. Apps that can be used directly in the vehicle display, selectable daytime running light signatures, and the ability to add vehicle functions on demand any time enable a high degree of customization. The A3 allstreet, the distinctive crossover of the A3 family, is new to the market. With its characteristic off-road look, three centimeters of extra ground clearance compared to the A3 Sportback, and a raised seat position, the vehicle offers an SUV like driving experience combined with high functionality. Sportier than ever: the exterior of the Audi A3 More dynamic – more progressive – more emotional: This is the character of the A3 Sportback and Sedan models after the model upgrade. The hexagonal, frameless Singleframe features a new structure and is noticeably flatter and wider. It dominates the front end and, in addition to the large angular side air intakes, clearly symbolizes the compact models’ sporty character. The striking front spoiler connects the two intakes and makes the Audi A3 appear lower. The same is true of the rear, which is particularly sporty with its new bumper and distinctive diffuser. Partly inspired by the RS models, the progressive design elements are particularly effective when combined with the S line exterior. The new, expressive metallic finishes District Green, Ascari Blue and Progressive Red emphasize the dynamic look. Off-road look and increased ground clearance: the new Audi A3 allstreet “The Audi A3 allstreet stands out from the rest of the A3 family from the very first impression,” says Stephan Fahr-Becker, Team Leader Exterior Design at AUDI AG. “As a crossover in the premium compact class, it has a completely unique look. “The aim was to use specific design elements to emphasize the vehicle’s higher ground clearance even more clearly,” explains Fahr‑Becker. This was accomplished, among other measures, by vertically emphasizing the matte black Singleframe. The large octagonal radiator grille with its honeycomb structure sits higher than on the A3 Sportback, aligning the crossover more closely with the Q models. Unique to the allstreet, three grooves at the front and rear enhance the off-road character. At the front, the grooves are integrated into the distinctive spoiler lip, which is reminiscent of a skid plate, and at the rear into the diffuser, it is part of the robustly designed rear bumper. Dark rocker side skirts and trim in the lower door area enhance the car’s powerful look and visualize its increased ground clearance. The suspension of the A3 allstreet features a 15 mm higher ride height than the standard suspension in the A3 Sportback. The specific spring/shock absorber tuning offers an excellent balance of high ride comfort and a sporty, precise driving experience. Together with the larger wheel diameter, this results in 30 mm more ground clearance. Wide wheel arch trims underscore the standard 17-inch wheels, which are one inch larger than those that come standard on the A3 Sportback. For both models, 18-inch and 19‑inch wheels are available as an option. Thanks to the slightly raised seat position, the A3 allstreet offers increased comfort when entering and exiting the vehicle and a better command of the road. As with the A3 Sportback, the luggage compartment has a capacity of 380 liters, and up to 1,200 liters with the rear seat folded. The model features roof rails as standard. Optional features include an electric tailgate, a removable tow hitch, and a storage and trunk package. The latter enables the customer to store small items in nets attached to the backs of the front seats or in the compartment on the driver’s side. A net in the trunk prevents larger pieces of luggage from shifting while on the move. Selectable: up to four selectable daytime running light signatures For the first time in the A3 series models, it is now possible to select and switch between up to four different digital daytime running light signatures in the MMI. “This gives our customers a higher degree of customization. They can change the appearance of their model at any time. The signatures interpret confidence and agility in different ways,” says Cesar Muntada, Head of Design Light Experience at AUDI AG. “This is also true for the coming home/leaving home scenarios, which were designed individually for each signature.” The LED and Matrix LED headlights create the digital daytime running lights using 24 pixel elements in three rows on the upper edge of the housing. With their wedge-shaped, flat form and wide light graphics, the headlights emphasize the sporty character of the A3 models. Significantly sharpened: the Interior To match the more striking exterior, the interior has also been significantly sharpened. There are quite a few innovations here – from the shifter design and air vents to the decorative fabric inlays and new interior lighting. All these elements are precise and detailed, emphasizing the vehicle’s progressive and technical look. The standard equipment has been significantly extended. In addition to the three-spoke leather steering wheel with multifunction plus, the standard equipment features air conditioning, the ambient light package, and the front center armrest. The new blade design, finished in chrome on the outer surface, makes the air vents in the optional climate control package appear thinner, emphasizing the width of the cockpit. The center console has been redesigned and given a new finish. The inside door handles feature a new effect finish as well. In addition to convenient cup holders, the center console also comes standard with an armrest that adjusts in length and angle. The compact shifter, which provides convenient control over the functions of the S tronic, also features a new look. Thanks to its flatter design, it blends seamlessly into the center console. The standard interior lighting adds accents to the doors and footwell. Additional lighting elements and contour lighting on the switch panel and door sills are available as options. With the model upgrade for the A3, contour lighting runs around the center console and the cup holders, fitted as standard, are illuminated. One new design element is that the insides of the front doors are backlit. The fabric panel was laser-cut 300 times to enable this feature. Five segments are illuminated by a light source in the door panel. Their different sizes create a dynamic flow of light – which is also displayed when locking and unlocking the vehicle. The illuminated fabric panel combines functionality with an emotional design experience. The 30 different light colors are selectable via the MMI, allowing for a high degree of customization. The large speakers for the new Sonos sound system are located in the lower part of the doors, making for an immersive listening experience with 3D sound. The A3 now features two decorative fabric inlays: a technical textured fabric that is also made from 100 percent recycled polyester and Dinamica microfiber. In addition to being a decorative inlay, Dinamica serves as a seat cover and, in some interior packages, decorates the door mirrors. Dinamica looks and feels like suede but is partially made from recycled polyester. Highly connected: integration of apps and functions on demand The A3 and A3 allstreet are digital and connected – thanks to numerous connect services, functions on demand, and a store for apps. The standard equipment features DAB+ digital radio and the 10.1‑inch touch display along with the Audi virtual cockpit and an inductive smartphone charger. In addition to the two USB‑C charging ports in the center console in the front, two additional ports in the rear also come standard. Optional features include MMI navigation plus, along with the complete connect portfolio and access to the store for apps, which allows the driver to use a wide range of applications via the vehicle’s display. By embedding the store, customers can directly and intuitively access popular third-party apps on the MMI touch display by means of a data link in the vehicle. The selected apps are installed in the vehicle’s infotainment system – without taking a detour via the user’s smartphone. Users can also interact with their apps via voice command. Amazon Alexa can be used to stream music and also to operate smart home devices. Functions on demand ensure a high degree of flexibility. Up to five individual infotainment and comfort functions can be added online via the myAudi app, even after the vehicle has been purchased. In addition to MMI navigation plus including Audi connect services, the A3 and A3 allstreet can be upgraded with the smartphone interface, which integrates iOS and Android smartphones into the MMI system via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Other functions include adaptive cruise assist, high-beam assist, and the ability to expand the standard air conditioning system with two-zone comfort air conditioning. All functions can be booked for one month, six months, one year, three years, or permanently, depending on the customer’s individual needs. If, for example, a long vacation is planned with the A3 or A3 allstreet, navigation and adaptive cruise assist are useful additions – for relaxed travel on long stretches of highway and precise guidance in unfamiliar areas. Smart aids: assistance systems for city use and long drives The A3 and A3 allstreet already come standard with a high level of safety. Audi pre sense front, collision avoidance and turn assist, and lane departure warning help prevent accidents with other road users. Adaptive cruise assist, which assists with longitudinal and lateral control and has been supplemented by an assisted lane change function, enhances driving comfort. The system handles acceleration, braking, and steering at speeds of up to 210 km/h (130 mph), and also assists with lane changes at speeds above 90 km/h (56 mph) on highways. Activated via the MMI, the system uses data from the rear radar to indicate whether and in which direction it is possible to change lanes through white arrows in the instrument panel and head-up display. If the driver initiates the lane change by tapping the turn signal, the system actively assists the driver in steering. In city traffic, park assist with park assist plus helps the driver in parking and backing out of parking spaces through precise steering maneuvers. Lane change warning, exit warning, and rear cross-traffic assist use the rear radars to monitor traffic behind and alongside the vehicle for even more safety and comfort. Order books open in March: engines and pricing In Europe, the A3 models will initially be available in two engine/transmission versions. The 35 TFSII1/2 3 with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine has an output of 110 kW (150 PS) and is offered as an automatic version with seven-speed S tronic and mild hybrid technology at launch. The 35 TDI4 5 6 is the diesel model with 110 kW (150 PS) and a seven-speed S tronic. Additional gasoline and diesel versions of the A3 Sportback and A3 Sedan will follow in the second quarter. A plug-in hybrid model will be added to the range at the end of the year. All A3 models roll off the production line at the Audi’s Ingolstadt plant and will be available to order from March. The Sportback with 35 TFSI S tronic2 starts at 35,650 euros in Germany. The additional charge for the Sedan is 800 euros. The A3 allstreet with 35 TFSII1 and 110 kW (150 PS) starts at 37,450 euros. For further information please klick on the following links:

Sharpened favorite: upgrade for the Audi A3

In heightened form: the new Audi A3 allstreet