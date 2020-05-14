The remainder of the 2020 LS V.League 1 will be played in a single round format before the competition then moves to the next phase to decide the overall winner. It will kick off on 5 June.

The 2020 LS V.League 1 was just into the second game of the season in March before it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a meeting between Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and also Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) yesterday, it was decided that a new format will have to be introduced to salvage the season and allow players to better prepare for national team duties.

At the end of the 13 matches, the top eight teams will then play in the second phase to decide the overall league champions while the remaining six will battle to decide which team will be relegated.

Only one team is relegated meaning there will be no playoff matches this season, with the team that wins the V.League 2 gaining automatic promotion to the top flight.

“Based on the current time factor, the league will start from June and ends on 31 October 2020. This is the format that the VFF and VPF have proposed and it was approved by members of the Executive Board,” said Le Hoai Anh, the General Secretary of the VFF.

“The results of the first 13 rounds will only be used to classify the sub-groups. It will not be used when the league moves into the second phase. The higher ranked teams will have an advantage as they will be given more opportunity to play at home.”

“It is a special formula for a special situation, we have to accept that. Many countries have had to stop their leagues and we are hoping that the change in format will maintain the competitive element of the V.League.”

While the 2020 LS V.League 1 restarts on 5 June, the Vietnam National Cup will start on 24 May.

2020 LS V.eague 1 Current Standings

No Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Ho Chi Minh City 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 2 Saigon 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4 3 Hoang Anh Gia Lai 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 4 Viettel 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 5 Hai Phong 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 6 Song Lam Nghe An 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 7 Than Quang Ninh 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 3 8 Hanaoi 2 1 0 1 5 5 0 3 9 Becamex Binh Duong 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 10 Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh 2 1 0 1 4 5 −1 3 11 Quang Nam 2 0 1 1 2 4 −2 1 12 Hong Linh Ha Tinh 2 0 0 2 1 3 −2 0 13 Thanh Hoa 2 0 0 2 0 2 −2 0 14 SHB Da Nang 2 0 0 2 1 5 −4 0