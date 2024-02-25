Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe lived up to their top billings to land the Men’s Doubles title of the PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships 2024 here at the Pahang BA Hall this afternoon.

But the victory was not without some anxious moments and hard work when the duo was stretched the distance by a determined Choi Jian Sheng-Wong Vin Sean, who were seeded 3/4th.

Jian Sheng-Vin Sean, who had won the Boys Doubles title at the Singapore Youth International Series in 2019, grabbed the first set 21-16.

However, Chun Meng-Boon Zhe, who made their debut at the SEA Games in Cambodia last year, fought back to capture the next two sets 21-17, 22-20 for the well-worked victory that lasted an hour.

There was an upset in the final of the Women’s Doubles final when Chan Wen Tse-Vannee Gobi upstaged top seed Cheng Su Hui-Lee Xin Jie.

Ranked second in the tournament, Wen Tse-Vannee were full of confidence as they followed up their string of victories in the earlier rounds through straight sets with another stellar performance.

In the final and while they may have to battle for a good 45 minutes, it was enough for Wen Tse-Vannee to take the title this year with a 21-18, 21-19 score line.

It was a straightforward final of the Mixed Doubles between two unheralded pairs with Jeremy Juan Zhen Liang-Vanessa Ng Po Lyn emerging winners over Goh Yi Qin-Loh Zhi Wei.

Jeremy, who will turn 20-years-old next month, alongside Vanessa faced little difficulty in fending off the challenge of Yi Qin-Zhi Wei 21-15, 21-15 in 32 minutes.

For Zhi Wei, it was a double disappointment as she had also fallen in the final of the Women’s Singles to Siti Nurshuhaini Azman.

RESULTS (ALL FINALS)

MEN’S DOUBLES

Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe bt Choi Jian Sheng-Wong Vin Sean 16-21, 21-17, 22-20

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Chan Wen Tse-Vannee Gobi bt Cheng Su Hui-Lee Xin Jie 21-18,

21-19

MIXED DOUBLES

Jeremy Juan Zhen Liang-Vanessa Ng Po Lyn bt Goh Yi Qin-Loh Zhi Wei 21-15, 21-15

