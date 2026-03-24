Citroën announces its continued commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the series prepares to enter the GEN4 era from Season 13 onwards.

Xavier Chardon confirms the brand’s intention to continue to use the electric racing performance to drive innovation for everyday mobility.

Citroën has now confirmed its commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the series prepares to enter the GEN4 era. A new era that will mark a turning-point in Formula E history.

The announcement was made by CEO Xavier Chardon on Saturday of 20th March in Madrid, ahead of Round 6 of the Championship.

This decision reinforces Formula E as a central pillar of Citroën’s electrification and performance strategy.

Xavier Chardon, CEO of Citroën, said:

“At Citroën, innovation must serve real life. Formula E — and now GEN4 — is how we turn electric performance into everyday progress. Motorsport has always been part of our DNA. We are proud to be fully involved in this new chapter.”

Madrid hosted Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on March 21, marking the first European race of Season 12. The event was supported by a series of activations highlighting the importance of the Spanish market for Citroën.

Key highlights include:

A Citroën Racing show car on display at the Circuito del Jarama to promote the Madrid E-Prix.

A show run on Calle del Doctor Esquerdo, one of Madrid’s main streets, with Tatiana Calderón at the wheel, attracting more than 8,600 spectators and over 300,000 views on Marca’s livestream.

An exclusive event at one of Spain’s oldest Citroën dealerships, attended by Citroën Racing drivers Jean-Éric Vergne and Nick Cassidy.

The presence of more than 50 invited international journalists during race weekend, strengthening global media engagement.

A strong Citroën presence in the Fan Village with the Formula E show car, alongside a fully branded Citroën Race Suite hosting partners, media and guests throughout the event.

A dedicated Citroën grandstand welcoming 700 invited guests, including dealers, factory colleagues, fans and Citroën teams.

As Formula E moves towards the GEN4 era, Citroën will continue to build on the expertise developed through its racing activities to support its ambitions in both motorsport and electrification.

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