The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced its decision to discontinue the ongoing bidding processes for the AFC Asian Cup 2031 and AFC Asian Cup 2035.This follows recent engagement with FIFA concerning a potential revision to the international match calendar, which includes a proposal to stage future editions of the AFC Asian Cup™ in even-numbered years. In principle, the AFC has taken note of this direction and will work towards aligning its competitions accordingly. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/more/afc_news.html/news/afc-announces-discontinuation-of-bidding-process-for-afc-asian-cup-2031-and-2035-1 #AFF

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