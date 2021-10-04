Pecco then latched onto the back of teammate Miller, before the latter allowed Pecco through with every point in the title race absolutely critical at this stage, especially with Quartararo P2 with eight laps remaining. Now, the question was: could Bagnaia catch and pass Martin for third? With four laps to go, the gap was suddenly nothing, with Martin seemingly looking down at his dashboard a few times. Was Martin struggling, or were Ducati intervening? Well, it wouldn’t matter in the end, with Martin being handed a Long Lap Penalty for not losing enough time at Turns 4 and 5 when he had a front end moment.

In the end though, Captain America returned to reign once again in Austin. Marc Marquez gave Repsol Honda Team their 450th premier class podium with a classy ride at COTA, as Quartararo takes a second place that gives him his first match point of the season next time out at Misano. Bagnaia recovered well to claim P3, but its ground lost in the Championship chase.

The points scorers in Texas

Rins was able to finish P4 after profiting from Martin’s Long Lap Penalty, the latter unlucky to finish 5th after another fantastic ride. Sixth place went the way of Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) who benefits from a clash between Mir and Miller on the final lap, with the Rookie of the Year battle close between Martin and Bastianini heading into the final three races.

Mir’s move on Miller at Turn 15 saw the reigning World Champion receive a one place penalty, contact was made with Miller coming worse off. Mir crossed the line in P7 with Miller P8, that result is switched after the penalty, as Binder and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) completed the top 10. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) takes home a lonely P11 with Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol), Andrea Dovizioso (Petronas Yamaha SRT), Luca Marini (SKY VR46 Avintia) and Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT), The Doctor securing a point in his final Grand Prix appearance in America.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) crashed out unhurt on Sunday afternoon.

A dream return to COTA for Marc Marquez then, the King returns to reclaim his Austin crown. Equally as happy is Quartararo, a 52-point advantage means he can win the 2021 title next time out at Misano.