Matthew Beers (RSA) and Christopher Blevins (USA) from team Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne rode to their fourth stage victory on today’s time trial in a blistering pace.

German pair Georg Egger (GER) and Lukas Baum (GER) of team ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company came into second with 22 seconds behind and overall leaders Nino Schurter (SUI) and Andri Frischknecht (SUI) of SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing losing important time in the General Classification with a time deficit of 2 minutes and 23 seconds.

In the women’s race Team Efficient Infiniti Insure of team Kim Le Court (MRI) and Vera Looser (NAM) managed to strive to their second stage win. Overall leaders Amy Wakefield (RSA) and Candice Lill (RSA) of team e-FORT.net : SeattleCoffeeCo finished in second.

They were able to extend their lead in the general classification as team NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized of Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) and Katerina Nash (CZE) finished behind them in third place.

STAGE 4 – MEN STAGE 4 – WOMEN 1. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – 10-1 Matthew BEERS (RSA) & 10-2 Christopher BLEVINS (USA) 01:45:09 1. Efficient Infiniti Insure – 64-1 Kim LE COURT (MRI) & 64-2 Vera LOOSER (NAM) 02:09:32 2. ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company – 1-1 Georg EGGER (GER) & 1-2 Lukas BAUM (GER) 01:45:32 // +00:00:22 2. e-FORT.net : SeattleCoffeeCo – 63-1 Amy WAKEFIELD (RSA) & 63-2 Candice LILL (RSA) 02:12:24 // +00:02:52 3. SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing – 3-1 Nino SCHURTER (SUI) & 3-2 Andri FRISCHKNECHT (SUI) 01:47:33 // +00:02:23 3. NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized. – 61-1 Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE (ARG) & 61-2 Katerina NASH (CZE) 02:14:45 // +00:05:13

