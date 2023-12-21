Audi Sport customer racing can look back on a strong season: customer teams on five continents have clinched almost 300 race victories and 87 titles for the brand since January. These successes are spread across the Audi RS 3 LMS touring car and the Audi R8 LMS in the GT4, GT2 and GT3 variants. In the penultimate calendar week of the 2023 season, a worldwide award in a touring car category rounded off Audi Sport customer racing’s record.

“What Audi Sport customer racing achieved with and for its customers was once again first-class,” said Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl. “Our thanks go to all these teams and their drivers as well as to our drivers who supported the customers in prestigious programs and achieved so many successes.”

The chronologically last award of the 2023 season, a particularly valuable one, was a title in touring car racing. As the rights holder and licensor of the TCR category, the WSC organization calculates the worldwide track record of all homologated TCR racing cars across all series every year.

“We have won the TCR Model of the Year title with the Audi RS 3 LMS for the third time in a row and for the fourth time overall,” said a delighted Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“This was the 87th title in an exceptional season in which we set a new record. Thanks to all the teams and drivers for their efforts.”

With 876 races contested across all categories, the Audi customer teams surpassed the previous global record of 806 competitions from the previous year.