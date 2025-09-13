A series of amendments to the World Athletics Constitution; reports from area associations, independent bodies, the World Plan Taskforce and the WCH Tokyo 25 LOC; and the presentation of titles and service awards underlined the second day of the 55th World Athletics Congress in Tokyo on Friday (12).

A total of 12 sets of proposed amendments to the Constitution were approved, including updates relating to the Executive Board, the Athletics Integrity Unit and the Vetting Panel, editorial and clarificatory amendments, and an update reflecting World Athletics’ commitment to respect all internationally recognised human rights, among others.

Summary of some of the Council term limit clarification amendments:

The terms served by the Athletes’ Commission’s Chair and Deputy Chair are not counted towards the maximum term.

Having served terms in any capacity before being elected as Area President, that person can serve a maximum total of five terms on Council but only with a maximum of three terms as Area President.

If there are insufficient candidates of one sex to fill the Vice President or Individual Council Member positions, then the position remains vacant and is treated and filled as a casual vacancy.

It was proposed that the time served on the Council by the Chair and Deputy Chair of the Athletes’ Commission does not count towards the maximum term spent by those individuals on the Council – for example, the maximum of three terms – to retain and promote elite athletes in our sport, given the important contribution they make.

“Serving on the Council in an athlete-specific capacity, which can be up to eight years, may time out applicants for any other role on Council, such as Area President, Council Member, Vice President or President,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“As you know, many of my Council colleagues are former athletes with significant experience and knowledge. Allowing an athlete, who has served us well in their capacity of athletes’ representation, to continue their involvement in the administration of the sport on Council in another role will only benefit World Athletics and the sport as a whole.”

Area reports

Congress also received reports from each of the six Area Associations.

Confederation of African Athletics President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum reflected on a year that featured the African Athletics Championships in Douala and outstanding performances from African athletes. The association is focused on athlete development and education, and intensifying development activities across Africa to identify and nurture talent.

For Asian Athletics, President Dahlan Al Hamad highlighted the association’s strengthened governance, the expansion of opportunities for athletes due to new events, the awarding of hosting rights across Asia including World Athletics Series events, and the pathway for future growth and sustainability, including in development via programmes such as Kids’ Athletics.

European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov outlined his association’s strategic roadmap for 2024-2027. Three World Athletics Series events took place in Europe in 2024 – the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade and the World Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya. Speaking of his association’s successes, Karamarinov highlighted the European Championships in Rome, the digitalisation and innovation journey, and development and governance events.

Although 2024 was described as a year of challenge and growth for the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association, President Mike Sands explained how the association demonstrated resilience and commitment to excellence, setting the stage for significant growth in 2025. The Bahamas hosted the World Athletics Relays for the fourth time, while development programmes took place for safeguarding, gender leadership and grassroots technical development.

Oceania Athletics Association president Robin Sapong Eugenio reflected on a successful year for his association’s athletes, one that included the Oceania Athletics Championships in Suva. Gender leadership, safeguarding and wellbeing programmes were held, while Kids’ Athletics activations and masters and para athletics reflected the ‘sport for all’ philosophy.

President Helio Marinho Gesta de Melo delivered Atletismo Sudamericano’s report, highlighting stronger governance, competitions and participation. The association’s activity in 2024 included specialised commissions, the promotion of safeguarding policies, stable finances despite rising costs, and partnerships with governments. The year also featured the World U20 Championships, hosted in Lima.

Congress also received reports from four independent bodies: the Athletics Integrity Unit Board, the Disciplinary and Appeals Tribunal, the Election Oversight Panel and the Vetting Panel.

World Plan

The Congress received a report on the World Plan for Athletics 2022-2030, delivered by Taskforce Chair and Council Member Willie Banks, who explained how a “pivotal time” for the plan is beginning.

In his year three World Plan progress report, Banks reiterated the four pillars of the plan: more participation, more people, more fans, and more partnerships. While recognising that challenges remain, Banks highlighted some examples of success by member federations around the globe.

Honorary titles and service awards

The following honours were awarded:

Africa

Veteran Pin: Suren Ayadassen (MRI), Pieter de Jager (RSA), Aminata Sangare (MLI)

Plaque of Merit: Moses Bantsi (BOT)

Asia

Veteran Pin: Yuko Arimori (JPN), Roland Saade (LBN), Shiny Wilson (IND)

Plaque of Merit: Wang Nan (CHN)

Europe

Veteran Pin: Bernard Amsalem (FRA), John Cronin (IRL), and posthumously Galia Puhaleva (BUL)

Plaque of Merit: Sylvia Barlag (NED)

NACAC

Veteran Pin: Garth Gayle (JAM), Stephanie Hightower (USA), David Katz (USA)

Plaque of Merit: Vilma Charlton (JAM)

Oceania

Veteran Pin: Makelesi Bulikiobo (FIJ), Deanna Fuimaono Sanitoa (ASA), Bruce McAvaney (AUS)

Plaque of Merit: Tony Green (PNG)

South America

Veteran Pin: Javier Chirinos Hoyos (PER), Sheryl Hermonstine (GUY), Felix Marrugo Torres (COL)

Plaque of Merit: Myrta Doldan (PAR)

The Congress closed on the eve of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, and Takeichi Takashi, Chief Executive Officer of the local organising committee, looked ahead to the global showpiece that will see the world’s best athletes return to the Japan National Stadium, this time in front of thousands of fans.

His report outlined the event look and feel, road event action and sustainability efforts as the championships strives for Platinum level certification.

The first day of Congress included the approval of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.

World Athletics Convention inspires innovation action

Inspired by the trail blazed by keynote speaker Bob Weis, the former President of Walt Disney Imagineering, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe reinforced the imperative that innovation drives the future of athletics during his opening speech for the World Athletics Convention on Thursday (11).

“As you have all heard me say, many times: our core activity is sport, but our business has to be entertainment,” Coe said during his opening remarks for the Convention, held ahead of the 55th World Athletics Congress in Tokyo. “Bob has refined and re-engineered ‘entertainment’ with his relentless focus on the customer, the experience and the storytelling.

“This is why I am delighted that Bob is able to join us today, to share some of his stories and sprinkle a little bit of that Disney magic.”

Weis is a dreamer who believes that if you can imagine it, you can do it. He was an Imagineer for more than 40 years and was President of Walt Disney Imagineering from 2016 to 2021.

Ahead of the speech by Weis, Coe encouraged the athletics association and member federation representatives present to consider where they sit, and where World Athletics sits, when it comes to using innovation to drive growth.

“It has to create momentum,” Coe added. “It has to drive organisations forward.”

