The highly anticipated FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship kicks off its inaugural season at the Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli on June 14-16.

This groundbreaking series, dedicated to showcasing the top female racing talent from around the globe, promises to be a transformative event in the world of motorsport. Featuring the Yamaha R7 as the official bike, WorldWCR aims to create a level playing field, allowing female riders to compete under equal conditions on the global stage.

In line with its mission to promote inclusivity and diversity, WorldWCR is set to inspire a new generation of female racers. By providing a dedicated platform for women, the championship not only highlights their skills and determination but also serves as a catalyst for change in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

As the riders prepare to take on the challenges of the 2024 season, WorldWCR stands as a testament to equal opportunity and the spirit of competition, breaking barriers and setting new standards in circuit racing.

THE GRID

The 2024 WorldWCR grid features a diverse lineup of 25 talented female riders from around the globe, all competing on Yamaha YZF-R7 motorcycles. Among them is Ana Carrasco, the first woman ever to win a World Championship in motorcycle road racing, and a double WorldSSP300 race winner at Misano.

The grid also includes renowned names such as Maria Herrera and Beatriz Neila, alongside riders from countries like France, Australia, Israel, USA, Colombia, Germany, Czech Republic, South Africa, Norway, Taiwan, Great Britain, Austria, Japan, Ukraine, Mexico, Italy, and Chile.

LAST TIME OUT ON TRACK

A WorldWCR test held last month at the Cremona Circuit concluded with Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) dominating the time sheets, setting the only sub-1’41s lap time of the test and finishing seven tenths ahead of her closest rivals.

Other notable performances included Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team), Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team), and Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha). With times tumbling throughout the test, this outing provided valuable track time for the riders to adapt to the Yamaha R7 machines and establish themselves ahead of the championship’s inaugural season.

Like this: Like Loading...