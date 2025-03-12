JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 15: Taylor Barnard of Great Britain driving the (5) NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 05 leads the field into turn one at the start during the Jeddah E-Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on February 15, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Sutton/LAT Images)

Formula E today announced its commitment to join the Energy Compact initiative coordinated by the United Nations and UN-Energy and supported by Sustainable Energy for ALL (SEforALL), further strengthening its position as a global leader in sustainable sport.

Formula E CEO, Jeff Dodds, and Vice President of Sustainability Julia Pallé, today attended the 2025 SEforALL Global Forum, co-hosted by Sustainable Energy for All and the Government of Barbados, led by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, to sign an expression of interest to join the Energy Compact.

This landmark commitment aligns with Formula E’s mission to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing, and builds upon its recent achievement of topping the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sport (GSBS) for the third consecutive year.

The Energy Compacts are voluntary, trackable commitments designed to spur action towards advancing universal energy access. Nearly 200 commitments have been submitted by governments, corporations, international organisations, and other stakeholders in support of achieving the clean energy transition.

Formula E’s decision to join the Energy Compact represents a significant step in its sustainability journey. The championship already follows rigorous standards including ISO 14064-1 and ISO Net Zero Guidelines for quantification, reporting, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Championship recently demonstrated its commitment to measurable climate action by reducing freight-related CO2 emissions by at least 25% for Season 11, saving approximately 5,500 tons of carbon emissions across the 16-race calendar. This initiative contributes to the championship’s Science Based Targets initiative of reducing its carbon footprint by 45% by 2030, compared to Season 5’s output.

By joining the Energy Compact initiative, Formula E aligns with other global leaders and numerous national governments who have made specific, measurable commitments to advance and support the clean energy transition.

Formula E will announce the specific details of its Energy Compact commitments following the official signing in Barbados. These commitments will complement Formula E’s extensive current roster of world-leading sustainability initiatives.

Julia Pallé, Vice President, Sustainability, Formula E said:

“Joining the Energy Compact represents a natural progression in our sustainability journey and reinforces our commitment to creating measurable positive impact beyond our race tracks. This isn’t just about making commitments – it’s about taking necessary action and delivering verifiable results that contribute to global climate goals.

“As a championship committed to sustainable racing, innovation and reducing our overall footprint on the planet, this represents not only a significant step forward in our mission, it’s why the championship exists – to pursue pioneering technology and solutions that help accelerate more sustainable lifestyles and human progress.”

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:

“Formula E has always raced with purpose – demonstrating that high-performance motorsport and sustainability can coexist, without compromise . By joining the Energy Compact, we’re taking another significant step in using our platform to drive meaningful change.

“Our partnership with SEforALL, United Nations and UN-Energy reinforces that Formula E’s mission extends beyond racing. We’re building a framework for how sport can lead in addressing the world’s biggest challenges, and this commitment will accelerate our positive contribution to sustainable development on a global scale.”

