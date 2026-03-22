MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 21: Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal driving the (13) Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 7 on track during practice, ahead of the Madrid E-Prix, Round 6 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Circuito del Jarama on March 21, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jed Leicester/LAT Images)

António Félix da Costa won the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix, securing a Jaguar TCS Racing one-two finish with teammate Mitch Evans, narrowly beating Porsche Formula E Team’s Pascal Wehrlein.

Pascal Wehrlein still leads the Drivers’ table by 11 points over Mahindra Racing’s Edoardo Mortara, while the Jaguar team closed the gap to Porsche to four points in the Teams’ Championship and three points in the Manufacturers’.

The occasion was further elevated by the presence of His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain. Enjoying all the action were stars from sport and screen, including Formula E team co-owner Sir Idris Elba, F1 legend Rubens Barrichello, and football greats Roberto Carlos and Thibaut Courtois.

In other championship news, Opel announced its entry into the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Season 13 (2026/27), marking the beginning of the GEN4 era.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Rounds 7 & 8 in Berlin on 2 & 3 May 2026 at the Tempelhof Airport circuit.

António Félix da Costa produced PIT BOOST perfection on the way to the win in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s first race in Madrid, heading home teammate Mitch Evans for a Jaguar TCS Racing one-two – narrowly ahead of Porsche Formula E Team’s Pascal Wehrlein.

The grandstands and verges were filled around Circuito del Madrid Jarama – RACE, and fans – as well as King Felipe VI, who was also in attendance – were treated to an instant classic of a race with da Costa leading Evans, Wehrlein and Dan Ticktum across the line with less than a second between them.

Da Costa had started third and was first to jump into the pits for his stop on Lap 12. He pushed through the laps to take ATTACK MODE late on – matching up those around him out-front as the PIT BOOST stops shook out.

That teed up a real sprint to the finish with da Costa’s mirrors full of the fast-charging CUPRA Kiro of Ticktum on home soil for the Spanish car brand. The Brit made a stunning move stick around the outside of Wehrlein as the top four jostled on Lap 21 for second, with Evans following for P3 at the final chicane.

Evans then spotted his chance to go and sliced by Ticktum to take the fight for victory to teammate da Costa. The Kiwi thought the win was his, but he couldn’t quite make a move stick with da Costa placing his Jaguar in all the right places to hold on to the flag to seal back-to-back victories with his new team.

Wehrlein pipped Ticktum to third as the Kiro driver made a last-ditch move on the Jaguars – Ticktum and CUPRA KIRO would still be mighty pleased with fourth.

Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing) rounded fifth with the outfit looking strong on pace – teammate Nyck de Vries compromised his own front-running race through a shunt with Wehrlein that was later penalised.

Sébastien Buemi (Envision Racing) wound up sixth after a late charge. Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E) and Nico Mueller (Porsche Formula E Team) came home seventh and eighth with Pepe Martí (CUPRA KIRO) – an early race leader much to the joy of the Spanish crowd – bagging points with ninth. Joel Eriksson (Envision Racing) completed the top 10.

All that sees Pascal Wehrlein top the Drivers’ table – 11 points clear of Mortara. Da Costa jumps to fourth.

Jaguar closed in on Porsche in the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ standings: now only four points in the former and three in the latter.

We head to Berlin, Germany for Rounds 7 & 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on 2 & 3 May.

António Félix da Costa, No. 13, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“Back-to-back wins, a 1-2 for the team – that doesn’t happen often! Massive congratulations to all the boys and girls back in the UK providing us with these cars. It’s kind of a home race for me – I have a lot of friends and family here – and it’s a bit of a dream day. We’re both winners, we both wanted to win, we just got different messages. We’ll work it out. I’m happy for Mitch [Evans] – he must have done an amazing race, I’ve got to go back and watch that because he came from the back! I’m happy with what we executed today, and it’s a dream day.”

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing:

“I should have won the race, but I don’t want to take anything away from António [Félix da Costa], he drove a mega race. A 1-2 for the team and the team got the result they wanted. I was playing the long game and I had a good energy advantage that got me in the fight during the pit window, especially towards the end. I was surprised to be in the mix but with my energy advantage it was going to be a good finish. It still was, just not the result I was hoping for. It is what it is, but a great 1-2 for the team.”

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, Porsche Formula E Team said:

“I think with what happened very early into the race with [Nyck] De Vries [hitting the back of my car], it damaged the car quite badly with my rear wing just hanging and touching the tyre, I wasn’t expecting to finish on the podium today but even better we did! Who knows what would have been possible without that contact and a proper car intact and not damaged. In the last couple of laps I just had to accept that I was not in the fight for the win. I backed off a tiny bit because I was down on energy, but still kept myself in a position for exactly what happened on that last lap between Dan [Ticktum] and Mitch [Evans], and I could take the podium and good points.”

HIS MAJESTY KING FELIPE VI OF SPAIN, IDRIS ELBA, ROBERTO CARLOS, THIBAUT COURTOIS, RUBEN BARRICHELLO, AND MORE SPOTTED AT THE 2026 CUPRA RAVAL MADRID E-PRIX

The 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix, Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Circuito del Madrid Jarama – RACE, welcomed numerous stars from the worlds of stage, screen, and sport – as well as His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain.

F1 legend Rubens Barrichello attended alongside his son Eduardo “Dudu” Barrichello, while icons like Carlos Sainz Snr and Juan Pablo Montoya represented the pinnacle of racing history. From the pitch, football greats Roberto Carlos, Thibaut Courtois, and Dani Ceballos were in attendance.

CUPRA KIRO team co-owner Sir Idris Elba took a hiatus from filming the Luther sequel to attend. He was joined by Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, Argentine actress Stef Roitman, and Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

Local stars, David Bisbal, Abraham Mateo, and Inigo Onieva were also present. The sold-out race day also featured live performances by Spanish DJ Nano and singer Omar Montes.

ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT THE 2026 CUPRA RAVAL MADRID E-PRIX

As Formula E maintains its position as the world’s most sustainable sport, having achieved B Corp Certification this season, cementing its position as the benchmark for sustainable innovation in sport, it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress.

Sustainability credentials at the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix include:

Better Futures Fund: The fund supported its first recipient in Madrid, with the €25,000 donation to the ASTI Tech & Talent Foundation. Funding will be used to expand its flagship STEM Talent Girl programme – an initiative that provides mentorship, hands-on STEM learning, and career inspiration to young women, helping address the gender gap in technology and engineering.

The fund supported its first recipient in Madrid, with the €25,000 donation to the ASTI Tech & Talent Foundation. Funding will be used to expand its flagship STEM Talent Girl programme – an initiative that provides mentorship, hands-on STEM learning, and career inspiration to young women, helping address the gender gap in technology and engineering. Air Freight Emissions Reduction: Formula E continues to reduce freight-related CO2 emissions in S12 through optimising logistics, reducing air freight from three planes to two, and enhancing sea freight solutions.

FIA Girls on Track at the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix

Reaffirming its commitment to education and gender inclusivity in motorsport, the FIA Girls on Track initiative for Season 12 is aiming to reach even more young women in every race market, supporting the growing demand of young women who are seeking opportunities and support to pursue careers in motorsport.

FIA Girls on Track activity for the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix includes:

Hosted up to 120 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across the race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks, and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering.

The FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner) and AutoLiv (Official Partner).

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

Opel announced its entry into the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Season 13 (2026/27). Named the ‘Opel GSE Formula E Team’, the Rüsselsheim-based organisation is taking its commitment to electric motorsport to the next level, while showcasing its all-electric GSE models. As a German brand with a long motorsport tradition and success in rallying, touring cars, and endurance racing, Opel is now bringing its technical expertise to the world’s fastest-growing racing series.

Named the ‘Opel GSE Formula E Team’, the Rüsselsheim-based organisation is taking its commitment to electric motorsport to the next level, while showcasing its all-electric GSE models. As a German brand with a long motorsport tradition and success in rallying, touring cars, and endurance racing, Opel is now bringing its technical expertise to the world’s fastest-growing racing series. Infosys and Formula E announced the launch of a new AI-powered Race Centre. Powered by Infosys Topaz, the Race Centre places fans at the centre of the action, using intelligent data to create an immersive race-day experience powered by cutting-edge innovations in AI and digital technology.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Rounds 7 & 8 in Berlin on 2 & 3 May 2026 at the Tempelhof Airport circuit.

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