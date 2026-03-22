Shan United scooped up their sixth Myanmar National League (MNL) crown in a row, needing a narrow 1-0 win in their last match of the season to deny close challenger Yangon United.

The 2025/26 season win was Shan United’s seventh title in history, making them the most successful club in Myanmar as they eclipsed Yangon United’s haul of five.

In their final game of the season, Shan United secured a narrow 1-0 win over Hantharwady FC, with Khant Myat Kaung’s early strike in the 18th minute separating the two teams.

The win gave Shan United 58 points from 22 matches – just a point ahead of second-placed Yangon United, who completed the season with a 4-0 thrashing of Dagon FC.

Kaung Sithu struck a double (17th and 37th minute), David Htan (42nd), and Hama Rintaro (65th) were on target for Yangon United.

With Yangon finishing second, Dagon took third spot with 39 points.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #ShanUnited

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