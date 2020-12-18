A hat-trick from Elvira Da Silva steered AD SLB to the final of the Taca de Rosa Muki Bonaparte following their comprehensive 4-0 beating of S‘Amuser in the elimination tie that was completed this morning.

The second half of the match had to be played this morning due to inclement weather the day before after AD SLB had taken a 2-0 lead.

Elvina had given AD SLB the lead after ten minutes as Da Silva then fired in the second goal of the game just before the break.

And this morning, Da Silva completed the win for AD SLB with two more goals in the 65th minute and then 78th minute to complete her hat-trick.

The final of the Taca de Rosa Muki Bonaparte will see AD SLB taking on Buibere FC in two days at the Estadio Municipal de Dili.

