In the men’s race, Sam Laidlow (FRA), the reigning Ironman World Champion from 2023, crossed the finish line first in 7:29:25, becoming the first Frenchman ever to win Challenge Roth.

Jonas Schomburg (GER) set the pace early, emerging from the water as the fastest swimmer and taking the lead and leading all-way long through the bike race. He was overtaken halfway through the marathon by Laidlow and ultimately finished second with a strong time of 7:31:24.

Germany’s Jan Stratmann claimed his first podium finish at Challenge Roth, clocking 7:37:59, after narrowly missing out last year with a frustrating fourth-place finish.

In the women’s race, current Ironman World Champion Laura Philipp (GER) delivered a commanding performance, winning Challenge Roth 2025 in a time of 8:18:18.

She took the lead just before the bike-to-run transition and steadily extended it all the way to the finish line.

Australia’s Grace Thek crossed the line 19 minutes and 21 seconds later (8:37:39) to secure second place.

Switzerland’s Alanis Siffert set a blistering pace from the start and held the lead for much of the race. However, the high tempo took its toll during the run, and she eventually dropped back—but still managed to claim a well-earned third place in 8:41:41.

