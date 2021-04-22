Formula E heads to Spain and Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo this weekend (April 24 & 25) for Rounds 5 & 6 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with Formula E’s long-term pre-season test venue making its competitive debut on the calendar.

Driver round-up

Jaguar Racing left Rome at the top the teams’ and drivers’ tables, having eclipsed its entire Season 6 points haul in only the first four rounds of this season.

Sam Bird led the charge for the British outfit as Jaguar secured their maiden double podium in Formula E in Round 3 – Bird scything his way through the field from 10th to second spot with team-mate Mitch Evans following in third.

Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) sits third in the running while Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne fired himself into drivers’ championship contention after a redemptive run to a race win in Round 4.

After four rounds so far this season – Formula E’s first as an FIA World Championship – the competition is closer than ever, with every team having scored at least one point and 22 of the 24 drivers grid having made Super Pole.

DHL Valencia E-Prix – new to the calendar

The 3.37km Circuit Ricardo Tormo is a familiar location for Formula E as host of four of the series’ official pre-season tests – the first in Season 4.

This weekend will mark its first appearance on the racing calendar, with a new circuit configuration for Formula E’s 12 teams and 24 drivers to navigate.

After the left-hander and Attack Mode Activation Zone at Turn 8, the cars will dive sharp right into Turn 9 and 10, through a long, sweeping left-hander at Turn 11. After the final corner, there is a chicane before crossing the start/finish line.

Sustainability

Valencia is considered a benchmark for smart and sustainable cities as one of three in the world to be double certified against the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals measures. With an active voice across a number of international forums, technology is pushed as an ally for sustainable growth and a means to improve the quality of life for its citizens.

The city has set a target of generating 10GW of renewable energy by 2030. Already in the works at the Port of Valencia are 8.5MW of solar projects, with the port authority aiming for energy self-sufficiency by 2030. The port is set to add up to 16MW of wind power to its grid during its first phase of development and will use hydrogen power in its terminals.

Where to watch

With fans set for more edge-of-seat action from Valencia in Rounds 5 and 6, Formula E’s media partners will be extending their live coverage worldwide on linear and digital services.

In Germany, both races will be live on SAT.1, with coverage including 30 minutes of studio build-up featuring Daniel Abt and Andrea Kaiser, with Matias Killing and Christian Danner on site, telling all the key stories direct from the paddock.

La Chaîne L’Équipe will be also live from Valencia, providing coverage across the weekend and pre-race build up for fans in France.

In Italy, Saturday’s race will be live on Italia 1 and Sunday’s race will be live on Channel 20. Sky Sports will also show all qualifying sessions and both races live, with dedicated news coverage throughout the weekend.

Fans in the UK can follow all the weekend’s racing action on BBC digital platforms and via the Red Button. Quest will also be showing Saturday’s race live, with full weekend highlights on Sunday.

Across Europe, all sessions from Saturday and Sunday will be live on Eurosport’s linear and digital platforms. Eurosport will provide bespoke coverage and interviews from the paddock throughout the weekend. In Austria, Rounds 5 and 6 will be live on ORF1 main channel.

In the US, fans can check out the live race action on CBS Sports Network, while in Canada TVA and TSN will provide coverage all weekend long.

Disney+ Hotstar will show all qualifying and race sessions live for audiences across India and the sub-continent, including a specific Indian race feed, telling the stories from the paddock most relevant to fans in the region. The fortunes of India’s Mahindra Racing team will be a natural focus for Star India’s coverage.

Across Asia, DAZN will be showing all sessions live. In Indonesia, Formula E’s new partnership with TVRI continues, with live race coverage on TVRI Nasional.

Round 5 and 6 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will take place in the Valencia on April 24 & 25, with races starting at 15:00 and 14:00 local time (14:00 and 13:00 BST) respectively.