- Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) heads into the Prosecco DOC UK Round as the Championship leader with 292 points. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) follows closely in second place, just 9 points behind on 283.
- At Misano, Razgatlioglu claimed a hat-trick of victories while Bulega suffered a DNF in the Tissot Superpole Race — bringing the gap between the two title contenders to its lowest point this season.
- Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) remains third in the standings with 179 points, with Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) only 7 points adrift.
- Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) is the highest-placed British rider in sixth, followed by his brother Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) in seventh. Scott Redding (MGM BONOVO Racing) sits 13th, trailing Alex by 23 points.
Historical Performance
- Razgatlioglu’s 2024 triple win at Donington Park brought his career total there to nine, equalling Tom Sykes as the most successful rider at the track.
- Since 2018, only four riders have won at Donington: Razgatlioglu, Rea, Bautista, and van der Mark.
Notable Info
- February 23rd remains the only race day this season when Toprak Razgatlioglu failed to score points. Since the Championship moved to Europe, he has amassed 263 points, outscoring Nicolo Bulega, who has collected 230 over the same period.
- After 18 races, just 9 points separate the top two riders in the standings—one of the narrowest margins at this stage in recent WorldSBK history. It’s only the third time in the 21st century that the gap has been in single digits this deep into the season:
- 2004: Toseland led Vermeulen by 3 points, with 4 races to go
- 2021: Rea led Razgatlioglu by 3 points, with 20 races remaining
2026 Grid Update
- Aruba.it Racing – Ducati has confirmed the renewal of Nicolo Bulega for the 2026 season.
- Toprak Razgatlioglu will return to Yamaha in 2026, competing in MotoGP.
- Garrett Gerloff will remain with the Kawasaki WorldSBK Team for 2026.