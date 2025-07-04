Top seeds Loh Ziheng-Tan Zhi Yang are in the semifinals of the Boys’ Doubles PETRONAS Malaysia Junior International Challenge 2025 tomorrow at the Wawasan Hall in Perlis.

At the end of the quarterfinals this evening, Ziheng-Zhi Yang booked their place in the next round in style.

Ziheng-Zhi Yang, both from Penang, once again did not drop a game in their clash against countrymen Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah-Damien Ling as they wrap things up in 38 minutes.

The silver-medallists at the recent Slovak Open overcame Datu Anif (Sabah)-Damien (Putrajaya) 21–18, 21-12.

In the semifinals tomorrow, Ziheng-Zhi Yang will be up against another Malaysian pair, in sixth-seeded Irfan Mohd Shazmir- Ahmad Redzuan Zulwaqqarizal Ahmad

Irfan and Ahmad Redzuan, from the East Coast states of Pahang and Terengganu respectively, were up against Indonesian duo Ardiola Dionilo-Raffarel Radzinski Sadad in their quarterfinal engagement.

However, Irfan-Ahmad Redzuan proved that they are worthy of their billing as the sixth seed, rounding off the win 21-14, 21-14 in 28 minutes.

In the meantime, the other semifinals of the Boys’ Doubles will see second-seeded Cheung Sai Shing-Deng Chi Fai from Hong Kong taking on third-seeded duo Alexius Ongkytama Subagio-Aquino Evano Keneddy Tangka from Indonesia.

Sai Shing-Chi Fai were 21-6, 21-19 winners over fifth fifth-seeded Malaysians Ungku Ameer Alif Ungku Mohamed Nur Firdaus-Isyraf Hafizin Ibrahim.

For Alexis-Aquino, they overcame another Malaysian duo in Louis Tan Hom-Daniel Ying Enn Tan 21-13, 21-17 in the duel that lasted half an hour.



