Fourth seed Tiew Wei Jie made short work of Lim Sheng Yin as third-seeded Loh Chee Kiat was shown the exit in the first round of the Under-16 Boys’ Singles in Group A of the Second Leg of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour 2023 here in Kuantan, Pahang.

Wei Jie did not even have to break a sweat as he made a smashing start to his campaign with a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 25 minutes to book his place in the Round of 16.

In contrast, Chee Kiat fell to a 16-21, 16-21 loss to Tiew Yi Cheng in 40 minutes.

In the U16 Girls’ Singles, the only real fight was between Nisa Farina Nordin and Lee Rui Ci which lasted close to an hour before the latter emerged victorious with a score of 21-19, 12-21, and 19-21.

On the other hand in the U14 Boys’ Singles, fourth seed Leong Di Shan did not suffer any hiccup to demolish Bernard Tieu Kang Zheng 21-17, 21-11 to make the next round.

The competition was keener in the U14 Girls’ Singles with four players – Eirdinna Eiylia Hairulnizam, Yeoh Covy, G. Anusha Ganesan and Siti Hawa Najwa Binti Mohamad Shah – made to work hard for their win.

Eirdinna overcame Kiera Wong Yin Xuen 21-15, 9-21 and 21-17 as Yeoh beat Lim Wan Qing 14-21, 21-15, 21-15.

Anusha beat Ng Yu Qiao 11-21, 21-12 and 21-19 while Siti Hawa Najwa edged Lai Wan Ru 19-21, 21-13 and 21-15.

In the U12 Boys’ Singles, top seed Ho Jia Yu beat Rosni Z S Nur Izz Daniel 21-12, 21-14 while in the U12 Girls’ Singles, Chuah Tian Ning and Hermezan Adiq Puteri Waheeda were on court for just 20 minutes as they booked their place in the Round of 16 with ease.

Tian Ning sidestepped Emily Tai Hui Min 21-5, 21-11 as Hermezan overcame Nur Haziqah Awatif Binti Mohamad Nazri 21-9, 21-11.

