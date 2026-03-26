Wolf Lubricants has agreed an early extension with WRC Promoter, ensuring the Belgian brand remains a key partner of the FIA World Rally Championship through to the 2029 season. The renewal takes the collaboration to a full decade, building on a relationship that began in 2019.

The agreement secures Wolf’s continued title partnership of the Wolf Power Stage, the championship’s high-stakes Sunday finale, and maintains support for FIA Junior WRC. From 2026, the partnership will also expand into Beyond Rally programme, WRC Promoter’s platform for innovation and sustainability, where both organisations will work together on initiatives that connect technical performance with responsible progress across the sport.

The partnership also continues to treat the FIA Junior WRC as a demanding open-air laboratory for Wolf’s latest formulations. The development of Wolf’s racing product range has been shaped through close technical collaboration, with the championship providing a real-world environment in which products can be tested, refined and proven. From ice and snow to rough gravel and scorching asphalt, Junior WRC offers the conditions to evaluate performance and demonstrate the reliability that underpins Wolf’s race-to-road approach. That technical collaboration sits alongside joint initiatives around fan engagement, technical storytelling and education, as well as projects that highlight performance and reliability across the championship.

Beyond the engineering story, the partnership is also visible where fans feel it most, at the rallies themselves. With a global presence, Wolf uses the championship’s world-spanning calendar to run guest programmes throughout the year, giving distributors and clients an up-close encounter with the spectacle of the WRC from the service park to key stage locations. Wolf also runs consumer promotions with distributor partners, giving customers the chance to win rally tickets when they purchase selected products.

In the service park, the brand’s Wolf Power Space serves as Wolf’s dedicated on-site hub at selected events, bringing the partnership to life through interactive experiences and product discovery for fans and guests.

“This early renewal gives us the runway to plan bigger together as we mark ten years of our relationship,” said Arne Dirks, Chief Marketing Officer at WRC Promoter GmbH. “Fans feel this partnership every Sunday on the Wolf Power Stage, and our people see it in the service park. Extending to 2029 keeps that momentum and strengthens Junior WRC.”

Kateryna Streltsova, Brand & Partnerships Manager at Wolf Lubricants, added: “Our partnership with WRC continues to be a powerful platform for Wolf. It allows us to strengthen our product development through close technical collaboration in one of the most demanding environments in motorsport, while also bringing the brand to life in an authentic setting.

Through event activations, we connect more closely with our customers and partners, turning that experience into lasting value and stronger brand loyalty. Together, these elements reflect what Wolf stands for: performance, reliability and constant progress.”

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