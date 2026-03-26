Thailand head coach Anthony Hudson knows expectations will remain high when his squad attempt to reclaim the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ title from defending champions Vietnam to add to the country’s record haul of seven regional crowns. The Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, kicks off from July 24 to August 26.

No nation has won the trophy on more occasions since the ASEAN Championship was inaugurated in 1996 but, rather than shying away from their status as one of the favourites, the Englishman is relishing the challenge that lies ahead.

“There’s pressure for a reason and the reason is we have a very good group of players, a great fan base,” says Hudson, who replaced Japan’s Masatada Ishii as head coach last October after a spell as the Football Association of Thailand’s technical director.

“I believe in the players and I think the fans deserve success because they’ve been crying out for it. No one has a divine right, of course, but that’s our job; we represent those fans for Thailand and we’ve got to make sure we deliver.”

The country’s track record at the ASEAN Championship is unrivalled; victory in the first tournament in Singapore has been followed by further wins in 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2020 and 2022.

By contrast, Singapore’s haul of four championships has the island state a distant second in the 30-year history of the competition, and Hudson is determined to further extend the nation’s record haul.

Thailand will go into the competition with a squad boasting a balance of youth and experience, likely led by three-times tournament Most Valuable Player, Chanathip Songkrasin and also featuring Buriram United FC duo Supachai Chaided and Suphanat Mueanta.

With Japan-based winger Supachok Sarachat another option alongside a host of up-and-coming youngsters from across Thai League 1, Hudson will have an abundance of rich talent at his disposal.

“I think our strength is that the Thai players are very together and they’re good together,” says Hudson.

“And I think fostering that togetherness amongst them is going to be one of our biggest strengths.

“I believe in playing a certain way that suits the Thai players. They’re very dynamic players, quick, like to run around the line, they have a willingness to run behind the line. They don’t want to feel inferior by sitting back and counterattacking.

“All these things are psychological. It’s my job to find a style that suits the team, and I believe that the team can do it.”

The Thais begin their Hyundai Cup™ 2026 campaign in Group B against Laos on July 25 before hosting Malaysia on August 1. A trip to the Philippines follows on August 4 with Hudson’s side concluding their first round commitments by hosting Myanmar on August 8.

The Hyundai Cup™ will be a key target for the Thais in a busy schedule but in the shorter term, Hudson’s focus is on his side’s attempt to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals, which conclude on March 31 against Turkmenistan.

Thailand need to defeat the Central Asian nation in Bangkok to progress to the tournament in Saudi Arabia next January and Hudson admits the outcome of that fixture will have a significant impact on his plans for the rest of the year.

“It’s massive, a big game,” he says. “They’re a tough team to play against, really tough. Their coach has done a good job there.

“But we’re at home. We just have to make sure that we get our preparation right and we get the mentality right, get the organisation right. I think we have to go in there and expect to win, giving a huge amount of respect to the opponent because it’s not going to be easy.

“That game will shape everything. If we win then suddenly you’ve got a load of players who are probably thinking: this could be my last chance to play at the Asian Cup because there’s a lot of young players coming through, a lot of competition coming through.

“It will affect how we look at the Hyundai Cup™ and the windows after that. It will be really important.”

Visit ASEANUtdFC.com and @aseanutdfc, the official digital channels for the Hyundai Cup™ and other ASEAN United FC events for the full match schedule and access to news, information and exclusive content.

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