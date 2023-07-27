Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt – whose record-breaking appearance in 2009 was recently voted as the greatest moment in the history of the World Athletics Championships by fans of the sport – has revealed the inside story on how he achieved legendary status in the sport.

In an exclusive interview with Inside Track – World Athletics’ new video platform – Bolt talks candidly on a range of topics, including:

how he got his career back on track as a senior athlete after winning world U20 and U18 titles

what sparked his decision to focus on the 100m

what drove him to breaking the world records in 2009

which of his world records he feels will be tougher to break

how it feels to be the fastest man in the world

what his future holds

Anyone who is signed up to Inside Track – which is free to do – can access the exclusive interview with Bolt.

Media outlets are welcome to use selected quotes from the interview, amounting to roughly one minute of talking from Bolt. When doing so, please credit ‘Inside Track – World Athletics’ and link back to the video page.

World Athletics

