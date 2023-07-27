Ben Leong maintained an iron grip on the Supra Cup when he came home with a 69 for a seven-under two-day aggregate of 135, leading nearest contender Marcus Lim by one stroke at the Mines Resort Golf Club.

With just 18 holes more to play today, Ben is confident that he will eventually grab his first victory on the Toyota Tour which is presented by UMW Toyota Motor, delivered by MST Golf Group Berhad and managed by the Professional Golf Malaysia.

“I’ve been in this position before,” said Ben after submitting his scorecard, “and I’m quite happy with where my game is.” At the Hilux Cup in Sabah last May, Ben was in the final

group with eventual winner Nicholas Fung and Galven Green who, coincidentally will join him in the last flight tomorrow, with amateur Marcus.

Galven displayed an all-round maturity in his game and despite two bogeys on his scorecard, an eagle and five birdies propelled him to a five-under 66 which was the low score of the day. The long hitter was happy with his iron play.

“I feel I’m ready to break the duck and secure my first pro victory,” said the 2006 Callaway World Junior Golf Championship winner. Elder brother Gavin, fresh from the Scottish Open, didn’t fare that well as he’s still nursing a fever. “Felt like I was floating around the course … just couldn’t get it right mentally,” said Gavin who ended up even par for the tournament after a two-over 73 landed him in joint 11th.

For Galven, the presence of big brother has only galvanised him to perform better. “Yes, it’s about sibling rivalry. We’re so used to trying to outplay each other and this always pushes me to work harder as well. We’re very close. Every time he’s home, we’re always together,” he smiled.

The highlight of the day was the second hole-in-one of the Toyota Tour, achieved by Sukree Othman. He used a five-iron to put the ball into the hole from 207 yards. “Yes I’m very happy especially as it was a difficult pin position with the green sloping from back to front,” exclaimed Sukree who lies in joint 33rd position.

Marcus, who is in his final year of studies in Connecticut, was at three-under overnight. His plans for a high finish seem to come apart after a three-over 38 on the front nine.

Somehow, he managed to keep his wits together and blitzed his way home with six birdies on the back nine to finish at six-under 136.

In the Ladies championship, Aretha Pan has all but sewn up the title, after shooting a two- under 69 for a five-stroke lead over Geraldine Wong and Michelle Koh who is a stroke further adrift. Aretha will be seeking her second victory after winning the Ladies title at the season-opening Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy in March.

The final group comprising Ben (-7), Marcus (-6) and Galven (-5) is scheduled to tee off at 9.10am. Ahead of them are Ervin Chang (-3), Khor Kheng Hwai (-2) and Amir Nazrin (-2). They tee off at 9.00am.

Leading scores (Men)

135 Ben Leong (66-69)

136 Marcus Lim (am, 68-68)

137 Gavin Green (71-66)

139 Ervin Chang (71-68)

140 Khor Kheng Hwai (72-68), Amir Nazrin (70-70), Nicholas Fung (70-70) Danny Chia (70-70)

141 Nasrullah Zulkifli (am, 72-69), R. Nachimuthu (70-71)

Ladies

137 Aretha Pan (68-69)

142 Geraldine Wong (70-72)

145 Michelle Koh (76-69)

148 Allycia Gan (am, 75-73), Winnie Ng (72-76)

150 Durriyah Damian (76-74)

For more information about the Toyota Tour, please communicate with Joe Carlos at 011-31584534.

