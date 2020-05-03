Eleven of the most experienced and learned minds in Australian football will come together, under the auspices of FFA’s Football Development Committee (FDC), to create a new Panel to discuss and debate the growth and development of Australian football.

The Panel, to be known as the Starting XI, will act in an advisory capacity on technical and development matters to the FDC, which comprises, amongst others, FFA Board Members Remo Nogarotto (FDC Chair), former Socceroo Mark Bresciano and former Westfield Matilda Amy Duggan.

The inaugural members of the Starting XI, who will serve an initial two-year term on a voluntary basis, are:

Mark Viduka, Josip Skoko, Clare Polkinghorne, Ron Smith, Mark Bosnich, Paul Okon, Frank Farina, Heather Garriock, Vicki Linton, Joey Peters, and Connie Selby.

FFA CEO, James Johnson, said that he believes the Starting XI, with support from the FDC, will make a positive contribution to football given the wealth of playing and coaching experience that exists within the group.

