Factory Ducatis first and second but Enea Bastianini misses

the top 10 after a late crash

Jack Miller has set the pace in a Ducati Lenovo Team one-two in an extended opening practice session for the MotoGP™ field at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. The Australian set a 1:44.509 during his late time attack run at Mobility Resort Motegi to finish FP1 0.028 seconds ahead of teammate Francesco Bagnaia, the form rider in the World Championship.

However, the man who still leads the title race, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) took third and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), a close third in the points, earnt fourth on the opening day in Japan. Aragon GP winner Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), on the other hand, was just 14th-fastest after a late crash.