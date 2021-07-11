The FA of Malaysia (FAM) will be sending the Malaysian Under-20 squad to the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers that will be held in Mongolia in October.

Datuk Ong Kim Swee, FAM Technical Director, said that the decision to send the U20 squad was part of a long-term plan to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“This decision (to send the U20 squad) was made at the previous FAM National Team Management Committee meeting and subsequently received approval from the FAM Executive Committee,” said Kim Swee.

“We have been preparing this group of (U20) players from earlier this year to face two qualifying rounds, the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifier this October as well as the next U23 qualifiers in 2023 (for the 2024 AFC U23 Championship). This team will also be used for both the SEA Games in Vietnam and also the next SEA Games in Cambodia.

“So, this group of players will be given more exposure for the long-term.”

The AFC held the official draw this week for the qualifying round of the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers with the Malaysians being drawn in Group J against Thailand, Laos and Mongolia.

