Maximilian Guenther pieced together a perfect race to take his third ABB FIA Formula E World Championship victory in the ABB New York City E-Prix Round 10, and on home soil for the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) and Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler)

The 24-year-old German measured things maturely from fourth on the grid to pick his way into the lead as double champion Vergne forced his way by polesitter and long-time race leader Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing) at the hairpin with five minutes to go

Guenther made his efficiency advantage count, with a percentage point of usable energy in-hand over Vergne meaning the Frenchman had to settle for second spot while Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler’s Lucas di Grassi clambered up the order from seventh to take the chequered flag third

The result made it nine winners from 10 races to-date in Formula E’s inaugural campaign as an FIA World Championship, while 19 of the 24 drivers have climbed the podium steps in a super-competitive Season 7

Robin Frijns’s fifth-place finish saw him draw level with Edo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) at the top of the Drivers’ standings after the Swiss-Italian’s non-score

Vergne propelled himself into third in the table, and his result helped DS TECHEETAH take the Teams’ initiative ahead of Round 11 in The Big Apple tomorrow (July 11) from 1330 local time