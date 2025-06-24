The FA of Singapore (FAS) have announced that Tsutomu Ogura has decided to step down from his position as Head Coach of the Singapore National Team, with immediate effect, due to personal reasons.

Ogura informed the FAS of his decision several weeks ago, citing the need to return to his home country to attend to pressing personal matters.

Since then, the FAS Executive Committee has been in close consultation with Ogura to explore various avenues to facilitate his continued tenure.

Despite collective efforts and a mutual desire to sustain the working relationship, the nature of the personal issues involved ultimately made it untenable for him to continue.

The FAS respect Ogura’s decision and extends its sincere appreciation for his professionalism, commitment, and contribution to Singapore football during his time at the helm.

We wish him and his family well in their future endeavors.

In the interim, the FAS have appointed Gavin Lee, former Head Coach of BG Tampines Rovers FC, to lead the National Team while the search for a new permanent Head Coach is actively underway.

The process of identifying and appointing the next National Team Head Coach has already commenced, and the FAS are committed to securing a candidate who possesses the vision, expertise, and leadership qualities to elevate Singapore football to the next level.

Further updates will be provided in due course. – www.fas.org.sg

