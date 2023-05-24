Two players, two officials and a coach have been handed bans of up to 12 months by the FA of Thailand (FAT) for the ugly incident that erupted in the final of the men’s football event at the SEA Games 2023.

Indonesia denied Thailand the gold medal in the final that was played at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh when the latter was handed a 5-2 defeat that saw three Thai and one Indonesian player sent off.

And after a careful study of the incident, the FAT have announced a one-year ban from the national team for goalkeeping coach Prasobchoke Chokemoh and team officials Mayeed Mudhadum and Pattrawut Wongsripuek.

“It was unanimously agreed that as adults, the goalkeeping coach and team officials should be mature enough to control the situation and set a good example for the players, who are aged under 22-years-old,” read the FAT statement.

Goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart was banned from the national team for six months alongside substitute Thirapak Prueangna, who has also been suspended by his Buriram United club for six months without pay.

