The FA of Thailand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to construct a new national training facility.

To be built in Muak Lek district of Saraburi province on a 150-rai piece of land allocated by the Sports Authority of Thailand and will be named the King Power National Football Training Centre.

The cost of constructing the training centre is estimated at 500 million baht (USD 16.5 million).

“King Power has the experience and technical know-how of the English model from managing Leicester City which can help us lay a good foundation for developing Thai football through this training centre,” said FAT President Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang at the ceremony that was also attended by Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the CEO of King Power Group and chairman of English Premier League club Leicester City.