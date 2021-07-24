The Football Federation of Timor Leste (FFTL) have admitted two new members – the Futsal Association and also Youth Football Association – into the fold.

This was decided at FFTL’s 6th Congress this afternoon in Dili that was also participated virtually by Winston Lee, General Secretary of the ASEAN Football Federation and representatives from AFC, Nhodkeo Phawadee, Victoria Koh, Visakan Subramanian as well as Niko Nhouvannasak from FIFA.

New office bearers were also elected to the Disciplinary & Ethics Committee, Appeals Committee, Electoral Committee and also Audit & Compliance Officer.

#AFF

