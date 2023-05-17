FIFA have unveiled the official uniform that will be worn by almost 5,000 volunteers at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™.

The adidas uniform incorporates the same bold colours which feature across FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ branding and is used widely across tournament graphics.

The vibrant hues in the volunteer unform will create a consistent look and feel across all aspects of the event, including at stadiums, training sites and other tournament locations.

It is envisaged that the uniform will create a sense of pride and belonging among the volunteers, who will be central to bringing the world’s biggest-ever standalone sporting event for women to life in July and August.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Chief Executive Officer, Dave Beeche, said: “We believe our nine Host Cities and 10 stadia will come alive by the presence of close to 5,000 volunteers wearing the vibrant colours of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and those that have seen it, have given it the thumbs up.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of any major sporting event and their upcoming contribution to the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be immeasurable. Adidas have been FIFA’s partner since 1970 and once again they will supply volunteers with a uniform that they will be proud to wear, and that can also do the job of keeping them comfortable in all conditions.”