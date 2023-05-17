Malaysia powered past Chinese Taipei 4-1 to win Group C as they booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Sudirman Cup here at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre 1 in Suzhou, China.

The win gave Malaysia the full three points from three matches following earlier victories over Australia and India.

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei grabbed the first win in the Mixed Doubles with a battling 17-21 21-19 21-17 win over Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin as Lee Zia Jia then sprang a surprise on the higher-ranked Chou Tien Chen 21-14 23-21 for the second point.

The Malaysian camp then suffered a hiccup in the Women’s Singles when Goh Jin Wei fell tamely to world No. 3 Tai Tzu Ying 21-8 21-10 before Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi put their campaign back on track with 21-8 23-21 win over Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han in the Men’s Doubles.

With the score at 3-1 to Malaysia, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah then made it a romping finish with the win in the Women’s Doubles when they disposed of Hsu Ya Ching-Teng Chun Hsun 21-15 19-21 21-15.

Like this: Like Loading...