Lao Toyota FC hauled in their fifth Pepsi Lao League 1 title last night after beating Vientiane FT 2-0 which sealed the title with two matches still to play.

After ten matches in the seven-team league, Lao Toyota have picked up 26 points – seven ahead of second-placed Master 7 FC.

And last night, Lao Toyota made sure of the three points off goals from Youssouf Bamba in the 45th minute and then Phithack Kongmathilath in the 64th minute.

The title was Lao Toyota’s fourth in four years after picking up their inaugural crown in 2015.

A day earlier, Master 7 FC failed to pick up the full points when they fell to a 3-2 loss to Ezra FC.

Kiengthavesak Xayxanapanya had given Master 7 FC a 2-0 lead at the half with goals in the 15th and 45th minute.

But Ezra recovered after the breather for Anousone Xaypanya (48th minute), Phoutthalak Thongsanith (89th) and Sounthonkhoud Phommavongxay (90th) to score for the hard-fought win.

RESULTS

Young Elephant drew with Lao Police 0-0

Ezra FC beat Master 7 FC 3-2

Lao Toyota FC beat Vientiane FT 2-0

