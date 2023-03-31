ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and the Cambodia ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC) today reaffirmed commitments to ensure the successful organisation and delivery of the 12th ASEAN Para Games (APG12), to be held in Cambodia for the first time after 64 years.

The 2nd Coordination Committee (Co-Comm) meeting, jointly presided by APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilai and CAMAPGOC Deputy Secretary-General Yi Vesna over the last three days, concluded fruitfully today with both parties pledging close cooperation to ensure that the Games, the first to be organised in the Kingdom in 64 years, will be successfully delivered.

APG12, scheduled at the newly-built Morodok Techo Sports Complex, runs from 3-9 June where 13 sports will be contested. For the first time, E-sports makes its debut albeit as a demonstration sport.

The 13 sports to be contested in APG12 are Athletics, Para-badminton, Boccia, Chess, Goalball, Football-Seven-a-Side, Football Five-a-Side, Judo, Powerlifting, Para-swimming, Table Tennis, Sitting Volleyball and Wheelchair Basketball.

Cambodia has embarked on various promotional and community outreach efforts to woo the whole Asean community to rally behind the nation in promoting peace, equality and inclusivity through the hosting of APG12. This includes reaching out to the Asean population through the multi-nation on-going Torch Run event, which started on 21 March covering all 11 participating nations in the region.

The 1st Chef de Mission Seminar was held concurrently today with the Co-Comm meeting, with Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC, General Tea Banh gracing the opening ceremony at the Garden City Hotel here..

General Tea Banh, who is also the Minister of Defence, called upon all parties including APSF, CAMAPGOC, participating nations, chef de mission, athletes, officials, volunteers and all related parties to work hand in hand in the spirit of Asean friendship and solidarity to ensure the successful organisation of APG12.

“Cambodia’s willingness to organise APG12 is proof of the country’s determination to further drive and support the equality and human rights agenda, with special attention to promoting peace and empowering the disabled communities through an inclusive society.

“The undivided support shown by Prime Minister Hun Sen is also a clear proof of our strong determination to help the disabled community in the region achieve excellence through sports,” said General Tea Bank, adding that participants and guests are welcome to return to Cambodia after the Games to enjoy the many tourist attractions in the Kingdom.

APSF president Maj Gen Osoth Bhavilai, meanwhile, said the paralympic community in the region look forward to witnessing and experiencing magical moments and inspiring performances by athletes during the Games.

“We’ve had fruitful meetings as well as a series of discussions with CAMAPGOC key officials, including the Technical Delegates meeting, in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. Using experiences in past Games, we also provided various recommendations and inputs to the host to help avoid or minimise any hiccups during Games time,” said Maj Gen Bhavilai.

Maj Gen Bhavilai also called upon Chef de Mission from all participating nations to join hands and collaborate with CAMAPGOC to provide positive recommendations to ensure that the welfare of athletes, guests and contingents are well taken care of during games-time.

“I believe the APG12 will bring out the best in our athletes, as the next two years are expected to be hectic with important international assignments for athletes, including preparing for the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou in September and the Paris Paralympic Games 2024,’ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...