KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – NOVEMBER 02: Miyu Yamashita of Japan hits her tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Maybank Championship 2025 at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on November 2, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Japan’s Miyu Yamashita has moved up two spots to a career-high fourth position on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, following her playoff victory at the USD3 million Maybank Championship on Sunday.

Yamashita secured the coveted Tiger Trophy and the USD450,000 winner’s cheque in thrilling fashion at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club’s West Course. The 24-year-old from Osaka came from eight shots off the pace, firing a flawless final round 65 to force the playoff with overnight leader Hye-Jin Choi of Korea, who shot 73, and Australian Hannah Green (68). The trio had finished 72 holes tied on 18-under-par 270.

An hour-long delay due to rain and lightning activity, after the leaders had made the turn, added to the tension as the leaderboard bunched up. Choi had started the day with a four-stroke lead but was unable to sink a number of clutch putts, allowing the field to make up ground. Another shower delayed the playoff for more than 30 minutes, but most of the spectators, including a large number of Korean and Japanese fans, stayed on to witness the dramatic conclusion to a week of stunning golf .

When the playoff resumed at the par-five 18th hole, Yamashita hit her approach shot to 20 feet and sank a breaking birdie putt to secure victory. She became only the second multiple winner of 2025, joining World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand who was joint fourth just one stroke out of the playoff.

Playing in Malaysia for the first time, Yamashita was delighted by the reception and hospitality she received throughout the week.

“It’s my first time in Kuala Lumpur. I think it’s really awesome and I really enjoy the night views. All the

Malaysians are so nice, and they are really kind to me. I really like Malaysia, and I want to come back here again,” said Yamashita, who is a 13-time winner on the Japan LPGA Tour.

Despite playing her first full year on the LPGA Tour, Yamashita has enjoyed a superb season which saw her rise steadily up the Rolex Rankings. She began 2025 in 14th position and is now a lofty fourth, behind Thitikul, second-ranked Nelly Korda of the United States, and third-placed Minjee Lee of Australia.

Following a string of consistent performances, Yamashita broke through for her maiden LPGA victory and first Major title at the AIG Women’s Open in early August. The Maybank Championship win made her the first rookie to win multiple times in a single season since Thitikul in 2022, and consolidated her lead in the 2025 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year standings.

Defending champion Yin Ruoning of China battled valiantly but could only manage a final round 70, settling for 12th position on 14-under-par 274.

Yamashita is currently back in Japan for this week’s TOTO Japan Classic at Seta Golf Course, the final stop of the LPGA Tour’s five-event late season Asian swing. The tour will then head back to the United States for the last two events of the 2025 season in Florida – The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (Nov 13-16), and the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club (Nov 20-23).

