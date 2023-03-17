Mikkel Jensen and Loïc Duval at the wheel of the #93 and #94 PEUGEOT 9X8

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies will start the 1000 miles of Sebring 8th and 9th on the grid

Best lap of the week so far for Loïc Duval and the PEUGEOT #94

It’s on the Sebring International Raceway that Team Peugeot TotalEnergies started the first qualifying session of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) season 11.

The session was preceded by the Prologue and three free practices that allowed the team and the drivers to gather important information about the driveability and performance of the PEUGEOT 9X8. Therefore, it showed great improvements facing the six other manufacturers of the Hypercar grid.

The 15-minute session under the Florida setting sun and Loïc Duval, at the wheel of the #94 PEUGEOT 9X8 was the quickest to end 8th on the grid with a lap in 1:47.455, the fastest so far here in Sebring. Right behind, in 9th position in this highly competitive reining class, is Mikkel Jensen with the #93 PEUGEOT 9X8. The Dane ended the qualifying with a best lap of 1:48.205.

This qualifying session allowed the team to reach a new milestone on the Floridian track. The goal for the race tomorrow will be to perform without any technical problems, to improve and to reach the best performance as possible on this atypical track.

The 1000 miles of Sebring will start tomorrow at 12h (local time) and 17h, Paris time. Follow us live on Peugeot Sport social media not to miss the first race of the 2023 season.

WHAT THEY SAID

Jean-Marc Finot – Stellantis Motorsport Senior VP: “ We made progress in the qualifying session today, compared to the Prologue where we discovered this special and bumpy track. We made improvements all week long in the team and on the car. We can see that we still have a long way to go but we look forward to racing tomorrow, it will be a long one and there will be several opportunities to deliver a good result.”

Mikkel Jensen – PEUGEOT #93: “It was not easy, we will keep working to sort out some details and be stronger tomorrow. I’m looking forward to driving during the race. It’s an awesome track and it’s good to be back at Sebring. I look forward to eight hours of racing with great teammates.”

Loïc Duval – PEUGEOT #94: “I had a clean run, the visibility was poor with the setting sun, but it’s the same for everybody. I did two clean laps which were the fastest laps we have done so far so that’s positive. The only negative is that we are not where we want to be in the game. We are close to the Porsche but we want to be further in front. It’s a tough track for us, but we are improving, qualifying was one step and now there is another step tomorrow with the race. We will try to have a clean race, to be competitive and consistent with the tyres.”

