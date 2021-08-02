Young Lions picked up their first win of the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) with a close 3-2 victory over Balestier Khalsa FC on the weekend.

Hami Syahin converted a penalty in the 16th minute to be followed by an opportunistic strike from Daniel Goh in the 35th minute as the Young Lions took a 2-0 lead at the break.

Balestier then knocked in their first goal of the game through Hazzuwan Halim just two minutes after the restart to give themselves a lifeline.

But Harhys Stewart would restore Young Lions’ two-goal advantage with their third goal of the game in the 85th minute as Sime Zuzul’s late strike (89th) for Balestier failed to prevent the inevitable.

As Young Lions celebrated their first full points in 13 matches, Balestier Khalsa remained seventh in the 8-team league standings.

On the other hand, Albirex Niigata still stayed top of the standings following their close 2-1 win over Hougang United – off second-half goals from Kuraba Kondo (51st minute) and Takahiro Tezuka (65th).

Hougang made the scoresheet off Kishson Philip at the half hour mark.

The win saw Albirex four points clear at the top of the SPL with 31 points from 13 matches, although second-placed Lion City Sailors have a game in hand.

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Hougang United FC 1-2 Albirex Niigata FC

Balestier Khalsa FC 2-3 Young Lions

Tanjong Pagar United FC 1-3 Geylang

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...