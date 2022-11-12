Football Australia is delighted to announce its partnership with the global toy brand the LEGO Group for a multi-year sponsorship to assist in building the future of women’s football.

The three-year deal will see LEGO Australia become the first official partner of Football Australia’s Legacy ’23 programs which look to inspire and develop the footballers of tomorrow through inclusive play.

With nearly two million participants nationwide across 2,400 community clubs, football is Australia’s most diverse and representative sport and through the bold and ambitious Legacy ’23 strategy, football plans to leave an everlasting legacy for the sport beyond the global tournament being hosted in 2023.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson warmly welcomed the addition of LEGO Australia into the football family as a partner with strong shared ambitions for empowering the next generation.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-partners-lego-australia-build-a-more-inclusive-future-football

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...