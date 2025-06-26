Unprecedented year-on-year growth in TV viewership, social media, and global fan engagement propels the series to more fans and viewers than ever before, on track to surpass 500 million cumulative audience by the end of S11.

Record-breaking 44 million cumulative audience tuned in to watch Round 2 (Mexico City) in January this year.

CBS coverage in the US drew an impressive 11 million viewers for the Mexico City E-Prix, outperforming other major motorsport broadcasts by a substantial margin.

Digital audiences showed impressive growth, with social video views and engagements up 13% and 12% respectively.

Formula E today confirmed unprecedented audience growth across TV and social media for the first half of the 2024-25 season, based on data analysis from Kantar Media (TV) and Emplifi (social), with its cumulative audience due to surpass 500 million by the end of Season 11.

According to Kantar Media’s latest figures, a record-breaking 44 million cumulative audience tuned in to watch Round 2 (Mexico City) in January, while CBS coverage in the US of the same race reached 11 million viewers – the most-watched Formula E race in the country – a new benchmark for Formula E broadcasters in the US and a figure that significantly surpassed competitor viewership in the same market.

Digital audiences analysed through Emplifi have also shown impressive growth, with social video views and engagement up 13% and 12% respectively, underscoring the vibrant and interactive fan community the series continues to build.

In only the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s 11th season – which started in São Paulo in December 2024 and will culminate in London on 26-27 July 2025 – it has so far delivered some of the most exciting racing action in world motorsport, while continually pushing the boundaries of electric performance.

So far this season its 22 world-class drivers have engaged in intense, head-to-head competition, captivating fans with epic battles on iconic circuits and nail-biting finishes at new venues.

Fans around the globe have tuned in and turned up in greater numbers than ever before, drawn by compelling racing and a shared vision for sustainable and cutting-edge innovation.

Highlights from the series’ latest TV and audience analysis include:

Mexico City (Round 2) delivered the highest ever single-race TV audience in Formula E history, with a cumulative global audience of 44 million.

In the United States, CBS’ coverage of Mexico City set a new benchmark as the most-watched Formula E broadcast ever in the country, reaching 11 million viewers.

The Jeddah double-header (Rounds 3 & 4) smashed records with 65 million global cumulative viewers, making it the most-watched Formula E weekend in history.

In France, Round 8 in Monaco delivered a 25% increase in viewership compared to Season 10’s race.

Tokyo (Rounds 9) saw the biggest Formula E TV audience ever in Japan, with the race recording a 20% higher audience than S10 on Fuji TV

From new fans discovering the championship to loyal supporters tuning in week after week, Formula E is fast becoming one of the most dynamic and relevant sports properties on the planet.

On social media, Formula E’s dynamic video content and behind-the-scenes action continue to capture hearts and drive engagement from fans:

+13% YoY increase in video views

+12% YoY growth in social engagements

+10% YoY growth in social media followers

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said:

“The latest figures from our external providers are truly phenomenal and show the tremendous momentum behind the growth of our sport. They highlight that not only do we have world-leading technology and acceleration in the cars, but that it’s producing some of the best most-competitive racing that old and new fans can’t get enough of.

“We’re building fan bases and fan loyalty in key and new markets, with Mexico and the US examples of where our investment and longevity in the market is paying dividends. As the world’s fastest growing motorsport though, we know we can’t stand still. We know we need to continue offering the best racing, the best rivalries and the best most-inclusive events to continue on our steep trajectory and build a strong community of electric super fans.”

Like this: Like Loading...