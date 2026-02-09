Fortescue Zero continues as the official PIT BOOST Partner for season 2025/2026, bringing an ultra-fast energy boost, enhanced race strategy, and added spectacle to the all-electric racing series.

The innovative technology will be featured at one race of all double-header weekends, starting with Round 4 in Jeddah then in Berlin, Monaco, Shanghai, and Tokyo, as well as the season finale in London.

The rapid booster system allows for two battery top-ups per race from a 600kW portable unit that is not constrained by grid connections and will be powered by intelligent software, Elysia, the system optimises boosting while preserving battery life and integrity.

Formula E today announced Fortescue Zero will continue as the official PIT BOOST Partner for season 2025/2026 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Following a successful debut in races across season 2024/25, the technology is set to again provide a thrilling strategic dimension to the series’ double-header weekends.

Starting with Jeddah on February 13, teams will also implement their PIT BOOST strategies in Berlin, Monaco, Shanghai, Tokyo, as well as the season finale in London.

This rapid and efficient booster system delivers teams the ability for two battery top-ups per race from a 600kW portable unit, not constrained by grid connection. The system is enhanced by Fortescue Zero’s battery intelligence software, Elysia, which allows for the optimisation of speed while also preserving battery life and integrity.

With PIT BOOST in play, drivers will have access to one six minute ATTACK MODE, injecting additional jeopardy into race strategy and delivering more action-packed racing for the fans.

The technology has already undergone rigorous development with PIT BOOST delivering over 1.5MWh of energy across almost 400 battery top-ups conducted across different races, sessions and tests in Season 11. For Season 2025/2026, teams will be challenged to integrate this ultra-fast boost into their race strategies at key locations, including Jeddah, Berlin, Monaco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and London.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E said:

"The return of PIT BOOST this season reaffirms Formula E's role as the ultimate real-world laboratory for high-speed innovation. By pushing this technology to its limits on the track, we aren't just enhancing the race spectacle; we are proving the mission-critical solutions needed to decarbonise heavy industry and accelerate the global shift to electric mobility."

Douglas Campling, General Manager for Motorsport at Fortescue said:



“Fortescue Zero’s PIT BOOST ultra-fast technology is returning for a second season, to once again deliver a valuable strategic edge to the race series.”

The PIT BOOST technology serves as a prime example of ‘race-to-road’ transfer, illustrating how innovations developed for the high-pressure environment of elite motorsport are being scaled for industrial use. With a heritage of over 20 years in designing high-performance breakthroughs, Fortescue Zero is now adapting these track-proven solutions for real-world applications.

