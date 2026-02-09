TUUCI Racing locked up M32 Miami Winter Series Event No. 2 in commanding fashion, winning the first three races on the final day and clinching the regatta before the final race was even sailed.

Driver Cy Thompson, tactician Lucas Calabrese, John Wallace, C.T. Olander, and Charlie McHugh delivered a steady, high-confidence performance across three days on Biscayne Bay.

Miami delivered champagne sailing conditions with breeze in the 15-20 knot range over brilliant turquoise water. This weekend showcased the Miami we all fly south for. Friday brought a chill, but the fleet was rewarded with warm sunshine and classic, picture-perfect 75-degree racing on the weekend.

“We could not be prouder of this group,” said Dougan Clarke, founder of TUUCI. “They represent everything we value as a brand: teamwork, resilience, respect for the elements, and a commitment to doing things the right way. Watching them perform together, harnessing the wind, is incredibly special.”

The win builds on TUUCI’s momentum after claiming the M32 North American Championship last season. With each event, the program continues to grow sharper, calmer, and more dangerous.

“We feel great,” said team manager C.T. Olander after the finish. “We came into this one focused, with the Worlds group back together, and it showed. Our key to success is time on the water and crew work. Everything clicked for us this week. As we always say at TUUCI, harness the wind and conquer the elements. We kept a straight head and focused. Our goal is to keep building toward the 2026 World Championship in Newport.”

Ashore, TUUCI’s presence was felt just as strongly. The team’s signature hospitality setup once again created the social heartbeat of the regatta, with shaded lounges, sofas, and tables that drew sailors together after racing.

Seven of eight teams won races this weekend, proving the strong depth of field in this fleet. Second place went to Miles Julien’s YoungBlood, fresh off a victory at last month’s season opener. Defending world champion Ryan McKillen’s Surge completed the podium. With two events down, a compelling storyline is emerging between TUUCI and YoungBlood at the top of the season leaderboard.

This marked the second stop of the Miami Winter Series.

Larry Phillips’ Midtown Racing thawed out from New England winter and rejoined the Miami action for the first time this season, turning heads with a strong showing alongside tactician Mark Spearman.

Evenings stayed relaxed, with the fleet gathering dockside each night as competitors reset, recharged, and had a few beers together.

The M32 calendar keeps the throttle down in 2026, beginning with the Miami Winter Series at Shake-A-Leg, March 13-15 and April 17-19. From there, the fleet migrates north to Newport, Rhode Island, for a packed summer of racing, including the New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta June 12-14, the U.S. Nationals July 17-19, the North American Championship Aug. 14-16, and finally the M32 World Championship Sept. 28 to Oct. 3. The Newport season also includes Thursday night Pro-Am racing and coastal distance races such as the IYAC Around-the-Island and the Around Martha’s Vineyard Race. International highlights feature the Picasso Cup in Kristinehamn, Sweden, July 10-11, Tjörn Runt on Aug. 15, and the Centomiglia on Lake Garda, Sept. 5-6.

M32 North America offers demo boats for prospective owners at every one-design event. To join the fleet, contact Dave Doucett.

See the race calendar here: m32world.com/calendar/

M32 Miami Winter Series Event No.2 Podium: TUUCI Racing Miles Julien’s YoungBlood Ryan McKillen’s Surge

