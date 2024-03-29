AUTODROMO HERMANOS RODRIGUEZ, MEXICO – JANUARY 13: Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, 2nd position, Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, 1st position, and Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, 3rd position, on the podium during the Mexico City ePrix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday January 13, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Dom Romney / LAT Images)

Formula E and premium champagne brand Taittinger popped the cork on a new multi-season partnership as Taittinger became the Official Champagne of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, starting this year.

As the Official Toast of Formula E, Taittinger will feature on the winner’s podium at each race, subject to local regulations, enriching the victory celebration where excellence meets passion.

Taittinger will be served in the EMOTION Club premium hospitality section at Formula E races and at gala and other special events throughout the tenth anniversary season, which includes debut races in Tokyo, Shanghai and Misano alongside traditional favourites in London, Monaco, São Paulo and Mexico City.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said:

“I am raising a glass to Taittinger, our official champagne partner. Everyone can picture a winning racing driver celebrating with a bottle of champagne; it’s a sight synonymous with triumph in motorsport, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of Formula E’s champions with Taittinger throughout our tenth season.”

Vitalie Taittinger, President, Taittinger, said:

“Champagne, much like electricity, serves as a conduit for the currents of emotion, weaving together moments of shared joy and the pleasure of living. This partnership with Formula E embodies this as well as the exhilaration of victory and the spirit of innovation that both our brands cherish.”

With the addition of Taittinger, Formula E’s Season 10 is set to offer an even more elevated experience, courtesy of the elegance and prestige of one of the finest champagne brands.

The next round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to take place on Saturday, 30 March 2024, in Tokyo. The tenth season features 16 races across 10 iconic cities worldwide bringing electrifying racing to fans and showcasing the pinnacle of electric vehicle performance globally.

For more information about Formula E and the Taittinger partnership, please visit the Formula E website.

