The Singapore Women’s national team left for Dammam, Saudi Arabia today for a ten-day training camp, as part of their preparation for upcoming official competitions, including the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

The 26-strong squad, with an average age of 22.3 years, will also be taking part in closed-door friendly matches with local clubs, Al-Nassr and Qasedeya on 3 April and 6 April 2024 respectively.

The team will return to Singapore on 7 April 2024.

