Formula E has today announced the NXT Gen Cup, the world’s first 100% electric junior touring car series with both male and female drivers, as a support series to help develop the next generation of young talent in key motorsport markets.

The NXT Gen Cup will feature at all four European race events of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s Season 10 including Misano, Monaco, Berlin and its season finale in London.

It is planning for its strongest calendar to date with six European races in total, with the start of its driver line-up, many of whom are aged under 17 years old, to be announced from next week.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship introduces the NXT Gen Cup as a dedicated support series giving young male and female talent the opportunity to compete on the same circuits as Formula E’s 22 world-class drivers. It also benefits Formula E’s mission of showcasing new formats of sustainable electric racing in iconic locations around the world while giving fans additional on-track action as part of the race-day spectacle.

Subject to final FIA approval, the NXT Gen Cup’s inaugural appearance in the Formula E paddock will kick off in Misano, Italy, on the 13th and 14th April marking the start of the World Championship’s European tour and the first time it has raced at the World Circuit.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the NXT Gen Cup after their hugely successful debut last year. The addition of an all-electric junior category to the European part of our calendar will further contribute to the essential nurturing of young talent, a key part to our sport and give them the opportunity to race on the same stage as our world-class drivers and teams.”

Fredrik Lestrup, series founder of NXT Gen Cup, said:

“For NXT Gen Cup to go from an idea on paper less than two years ago to racing together with the ABB FIA Formula E and DTM this year is mind-boggling and an inspiring proof on the hard work by everyone involved.

“We have together with Formula E and DTM created a spectacular calendar which will provide our junior drivers with a robust foundation to start their racing careers and show their talents to some of the best teams and partners in the world. I want to extend a huge thanks to everyone who has made this possible and we are thoroughly motivated to start our most exciting season so far!”

The Swedish-born series will feature two 20-minute practice sessions (except Monaco with just FP1), a 20-minute qualifying session and a 20-minute race, also bolstering Formula E’s commitment to growing sustainable motorsport and EV technology.

The NXT Gen Cup is a fully electric racing series for 20 young drivers aged 15-25 taking their first steps into racing, with the aim to educate them and develop their talents in order to build a successful racing career.

The single-make series runs an all-electric car developed and built by Lestrup Racing Team, the LRT NXT1 – a 1150kg machine based on an electric MINI Cooper SE road car. The front-wheel drive, 180bhp race car boasts an extra 60bhp when push-to-pass features are active, with a 30kWh battery and 800 V system. Features also include regen when braking, adjustable Ӧhlins shock absorbers and Hankook Semi-slick all-weather tyres. 20 race cars have been built for the series, giving all drivers equal equipment. All charging operations are handled together with NXT Gen Cup’s Official charging partners ABB E-Mobility.

2024 NXT Gen Cup Calendar*

13-14 April – Misano – Italy – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 27 April – Monaco – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 11-12 May – Berlin – Germany – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 05–07 July – Norisring – Germany – DTM 20-21 July – London – Great Britain – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 18-20 October – Hockenheim – Germany – DTM

* = Subject to FIA approval

For more information on the NXT Gen Cup, visit https://www.nxtgencup.com/

